PM Kisan Mobile App With Face Authentication Feature Launched: All You Need To Know
The app will also provide very important information related to the scheme and PM Kisan accounts to the farmers.
Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar launched the PM-Kisan Mobile App with Face Authentication Feature on Thursday.
This was done under the central government's scheme for income support to farmers "Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi".
This app will enable farmers to complete e-KYC remotely, sitting at home easily by scanning faces without OTP or fingerprint, an official statement said.
"Recognizing the need to make e-KYC mandatory, the Government of India has extended the ability of farmers to perform e-KYC to officers of state governments, so that each officer can complete the e-KYC process for 500 farmers," the statement said.
The new app is very easy to use and easily available for download on the Google Play Store. The app will also provide very important information related to the scheme and PM Kisan accounts to the farmers.
In this, farmers can know the status of landseeding, linking of Aadhaar with bank accounts and e-KYC using the No User Status Module. The department has also roped in India Post Payment Bank (IPPB) to open Aadhaar linked bank accounts for beneficiaries at their doorstep and asked CSCs to organize village-level e-KYC camps with the help of States/UTs.
à¤ªà¥à¤à¤® à¤à¤¿à¤¸à¤¾à¤¨, à¤¦à¥à¤¨à¤¿à¤¯à¤¾ à¤à¥ à¤¸à¤¬à¤¸à¥ à¤¬à¤¡à¤¼à¥ à¤¡à¥à¤¬à¥à¤à¥ à¤¯à¥à¤à¤¨à¤¾à¤à¤ à¤®à¥à¤ à¤à¤ à¤¹à¥, à¤à¤¿à¤¸à¤®à¥à¤ à¤à¤¿à¤¸à¤¾à¤¨à¥à¤ à¤à¥ à¤à¤§à¤¾à¤°à¤à¤¾à¤°à¥à¤¡ à¤¸à¥ à¤à¥à¤¡à¤¼à¥ à¤¬à¥à¤à¤ à¤à¤¾à¤¤à¥à¤ à¤®à¥à¤ 6 à¤¹à¤à¤¾à¤° à¤°à¥. à¤¸à¤¾à¤²à¤¾à¤¨à¤¾ à¤°à¤¾à¤¶à¤¿, à¤¤à¥à¤¨ à¤à¤¿à¤¸à¥à¤¤à¥à¤ à¤®à¥à¤ à¤¸à¥à¤§à¥ à¤¹à¤¸à¥à¤¤à¤¾à¤à¤¤à¤°à¤¿à¤¤ à¤à¥ à¤à¤¾à¤¤à¥ à¤¹à¥à¥¤#PMKisan #PMKisanApp @AgriGoI pic.twitter.com/P1ugEr4xaX— Narendra Singh Tomar (@nstomar) June 22, 2023
Thousands of farmers present in Krishi Vigyan Kendras across the country, as well as officers of the Central and State Governments and representatives of various government agencies and agricultural organizations were virtually connected to the event held at Krishi Bhavan, New Delhi.
Tomar said that Prime Minister Kisan Samman Nidhi is a very comprehensive and ambitious scheme of the Government of India, in the implementation of which the state governments have performed their role very diligently, as a result of which we are in a position to pay the instalment of the scheme about 8.5 crore farmers after KYC.
The more refined this platform the more it will be useful for PM-Kisan and whenever any benefit has to be given to the farmers, complete data will be available with the Central and State Governments, so that no problem can arise in data verification, he said.
PM Kisan is a government –initiative and the world's largest DBT (Direct Benefit Transfer) scheme in which farmers get Rs 6,000 directly transferred through Aadhaar-linked bank accounts in three instalments in a year.
So far 2.42 lakh crore is transferred to over 11 crore farmers in their accounts, and over 3 crores of them were women.
During the pandemic, PM Kisan Yojana proved to be a strong partner for the farmers. It offers all necessary facilities including direct financial assistance to the farmers along with confidence in difficult times.
PM Kisan is one of the world's largest Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) schemes in which farmers get Rs 6,000 directly transferred through Aadhaar-linked bank accounts in three instalments in a year.
2.42 lakh crore has been transferred to the accounts of more than 11 crore farmers, of whom more than 3 crore were women, according to the Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare
For the first time, it is seen that more than 8.1 crore farmers were successfully paid the 13th installment of PM Kisan directly into their Aadhaar-linked bank accounts through Aadhaar Enabled Payment only, which is a record in itself, the statement said.