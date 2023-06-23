PM Kisan Mobile App With Face Authentication Feature Launched: All You Need To Know

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar launched the PM-Kisan Mobile App with Face Authentication Feature on Thursday.

This was done under the central government's scheme for income support to farmers "Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi".

This app will enable farmers to complete e-KYC remotely, sitting at home easily by scanning faces without OTP or fingerprint, an official statement said.

"Recognizing the need to make e-KYC mandatory, the Government of India has extended the ability of farmers to perform e-KYC to officers of state governments, so that each officer can complete the e-KYC process for 500 farmers," the statement said.

The new app is very easy to use and easily available for download on the Google Play Store. The app will also provide very important information related to the scheme and PM Kisan accounts to the farmers.

In this, farmers can know the status of landseeding, linking of Aadhaar with bank accounts and e-KYC using the No User Status Module. The department has also roped in India Post Payment Bank (IPPB) to open Aadhaar linked bank accounts for beneficiaries at their doorstep and asked CSCs to organize village-level e-KYC camps with the help of States/UTs.