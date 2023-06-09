BQPrimeNationAI's Potential In Enhancing India's Tech Ecosystem Vast: PM Modi
ADVERTISEMENT

AI's Potential In Enhancing India's Tech Ecosystem Vast: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with OpenAI CEO Sam Altman on Friday.

09 Jun 2023, 10:58 AM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>OpenAI CEO Sam Altman (left) calls upon PM Narendra Modi (Source: Sam Altman/Twitter)</p></div>
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman (left) calls upon PM Narendra Modi (Source: Sam Altman/Twitter)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and said on Friday that artificial intelligence's potential in enhancing India's tech ecosystem is vast, among the youth in particular.

"We welcome all collaborations that can accelerate our digital transformation for empowering our citizens," he tweeted, describing the conversation with Altman as insightful.

Earlier, Altman said in a tweet, "Great conversation with @narendramodi discussing India's incredible tech ecosystem and how the country can benefit from AI. Really enjoyed all my meetings with people in the @PMOIndia."

Modi replied, "Thank you for the insightful conversation @sama. The potential of AI in enhancing India's tech ecosystem is indeed vast and that too among the youth in particular. We welcome all collaborations that can accelerate our digital transformation for empowering our citizens."

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
ADVERTISEMENT