World Soil Day 2022: History, Significance, Theme Of The Year, And How To Be A Part Of The Celebration

In the year 2002, the International Union of Soil Sciences (IUSS) proposed an international day to celebrate soil, raise awareness around it, and encourage people to take care of it. Within the framework of the Global Soil Partnership, this notion was supported by the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), under the leadership of the Kingdom of Thailand.

In June 2013, the FAO Conference unanimously endorsed World Soil Day. Later, they requested its official adoption at the 68th UN General Assembly. The UN General Assembly responded to this request towards the end of 2013, by designating 5 December 2014 as the first official World Soil Day.

Since it was under the leadership of the Kingdom of Thailand that this move was supported, World Soil Day also coincides with the birthday of Thailand's King, HM King Bhumibol Adulyadej, who formally turned this vision into a reality. Moreover, after the monarch passed away in 2016, the day is also marked in his memory as a contributor to this great cause.