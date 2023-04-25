World Malaria Day: History, Significance, Theme Of 2023
World Malaria Day is a global effort by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the international healthcare community to raise awareness and eliminate this life-threatening disease. It is observed on April 25 across the world.
What is Malaria?
Malaria is a life-threatening disease caused by Plasmodium and is transmitted when bitten by infected female Anopheles mosquitoes. Malaria can be treated and prevented using antimalarial medicines, insecticides, indoor residual spraying, and mosquito nets.
As per 2022’s World Malaria Report, the disease has caused approximately 6,19,000 deaths in 2021, as against 6,25,000 in 2020. Today, malaria is a serious health problem, mainly in sub-Saharan Africa, resulting in a significant loss of lives. Nearly 80% of deaths caused by malaria in the African Region were among children under the age of five.
History Of World Malaria Day
In 2007, the World Health Assembly declared April 25 as World Malaria Day. The World Malaria Day theme is different every year, based on the objectives and goals set to eradicate this disease.
Significance Of World Malaria Day
World Malaria Day is observed to raise awareness about the impact of the disease and the efforts to prevent its spread. It also provides an opportunity for various stakeholders, including governments and organisations, to work together to fight against malaria.
World Malaria Day 2023 Theme
This year, the theme for World Malaria Day is "Time to deliver zero malaria: invest, innovate, implement". The WHO will focus on the third “i”- raising awareness of the need to ‘implement’ the tools and strategies to prevent the disease.