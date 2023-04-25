World Malaria Day: History, Significance, Theme Of 2023

Malaria is a life-threatening disease caused by Plasmodium and is transmitted when bitten by infected female Anopheles mosquitoes. Malaria can be treated and prevented using antimalarial medicines, insecticides, indoor residual spraying, and mosquito nets.

As per 2022’s World Malaria Report, the disease has caused approximately 6,19,000 deaths in 2021, as against 6,25,000 in 2020. Today, malaria is a serious health problem, mainly in sub-Saharan Africa, resulting in a significant loss of lives. Nearly 80% of deaths caused by malaria in the African Region were among children under the age of five.