WhatsApp Message On COVID XBB Variant is Fake, Union Ministry Confirms

Apart from the XBB subvariant of Omicron being five times more virulent with higher mortality rate than the Delta variant, being fake, the message claims that nasal swab tests are often negative for Covid-Omicron XBB, thus inncreasing in cases of false negative nasopharyngeal. It also states that this can spread in the community and directly infect the lungs, causing viral pneumonia, which in turn causes acute respiratory distress. This has been rejected by the Union Ministry