WhatsApp Message On COVID XBB Variant is Fake, Union Ministry Confirms
The Union Ministry has rejected that the XBB subvariant is 5 times more virulent & has a higher mortality rate than Delta variant.
The Ministry of Health on Twitter on Thursday rejected the claim regarding XBB variant of COVID19 circulating on WhatsApp terming it as 'fake' and 'misleading'. The WhatsApp message claims that the newly discovered XBB subvariant of Omicron is five times more virulent and has a higher mortality rate than the Delta variant.
Fake WhatsApp Message On XBB variant of COVID19
Apart from the XBB subvariant of Omicron being five times more virulent with higher mortality rate than the Delta variant, being fake, the message claims that nasal swab tests are often negative for Covid-Omicron XBB, thus inncreasing in cases of false negative nasopharyngeal. It also states that this can spread in the community and directly infect the lungs, causing viral pneumonia, which in turn causes acute respiratory distress. This has been rejected by the Union Ministry
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya chaired a high-level meeting to review the situation in India with experts. He tweeted, "COVID is not over yet. I have directed all concerned to be alert and strengthen surveillance. We are prepared to manage any situation." The meeting was attended by Minister of State Health Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar, Member (Health) NITI Aayog, Dr V.K. Paul and other senior officials.
IMA tells Centre To Scale-Up On Preparedness
The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has however urged public to follow COVID-appropriate behaviour and told Centre to scale up on preparedness to combat virus. The IMA urged the Central Government to upscale the preparedness for any such situation as seen in 2021 by issuing necessary instructions to the concerned Ministries and Departments. It has asked the government to make available the emergency medicines, oxygen supply and ambulance services.
