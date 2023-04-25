What is Operation Kaveri? Know All About India's Plan To Evacuate Nationals Stranded In Sudan
The Indian government is closely monitoring the complex and evolving security situation in Sudan.
The Government of India launched ‘Operation Kaveri’ on Monday, April 24, 2023, to bring back Indian citizens stranded in crisis-hit Sudan. The North African country has been witnessing a war-like situation following a power struggle between the Sudanese army and a paramilitary force.
In a tweet, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar said that the operation to evacuate stranded Indian citizens from Sudan is underway. He added that about 500 Indians have reached Port Sudan and more are on their way.
The External Affairs Minister’s announcement on Operation Kaveri came a day after the Ministry of External Affairs said that “contingency plans to bring back our citizens from Sudan have been put in place”.
On Sunday, the Ministry of External Affairs said it has positioned two Indian Air Force C-130J aircrafts in the Saudi Arabian city of Jeddah and the naval ship INS Sumedha at Port Sudan as part of its contingency plans. It also noted that any on-ground movement would depend on the security situation.
The Ministry of External Affairs has also set up a control room to provide assistance and information to Indians in Sudan. The contact details for this control room are as follows:
Phone:
1800 11 8797 (toll-free)
+91 11 2301 2113
+91 11 2301 4104
+91 11 2301 7905
Mobile: +91 9968 291 988
Email:
Apart from this, India is closely coordinating with various partner countries for the safe movement of stranded Indians from Sudan. In a related development, the French embassy in India said that France has evacuated 388 people of 28 nationalities from Sudan, including Indian citizens.
Sudan has been witnessing deadly fighting between the country's army and a paramilitary group for the last 11 days, reportedly leaving around 400 people dead. The security situation in the country continues to be volatile with reports of fierce fighting in various locations in the Sudanese capital city of Khartoum.