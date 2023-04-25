What is Operation Kaveri? Know All About India's Plan To Evacuate Nationals Stranded In Sudan

The External Affairs Minister’s announcement on Operation Kaveri came a day after the Ministry of External Affairs said that “contingency plans to bring back our citizens from Sudan have been put in place”.

On Sunday, the Ministry of External Affairs said it has positioned two Indian Air Force C-130J aircrafts in the Saudi Arabian city of Jeddah and the naval ship INS Sumedha at Port Sudan as part of its contingency plans. It also noted that any on-ground movement would depend on the security situation.

The Ministry of External Affairs has also set up a control room to provide assistance and information to Indians in Sudan. The contact details for this control room are as follows:

Phone:

1800 11 8797 (toll-free)

+91 11 2301 2113

+91 11 2301 4104

+91 11 2301 7905

Mobile: +91 9968 291 988