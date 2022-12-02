WB TET Admit Card 2022 Released; Check How To Download Online

Online admit cards are now available for the WB TET (West Bengal Teacher Eligibility Test) 2022. The official WBBPE website, wbbpe.org, wbbprimaryeducation.org, or wbbpeonline.com, now allows registered candidates to download their hall tickets. And on December 11, 2022, the WBTET 2022 Exam will be conducted at many test centres across the state.

To download admit cards, candidates must log in using their registration number and birthdate to the WB TET 2022 application portal. Moreover, the WB TET 2022 exam will only be administered in a single shift because it will take place from 12:00 noon to 2:30 PM. There will be 150 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) on the exam paper, each worth one mark, and it will be conducted in Bengali and English. The exam will last 150 minutes and there will be no negative marking.

So, if you are looking to download the WB TET admit card online, follow the steps below: