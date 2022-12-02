WB TET Admit Card 2022 Released; Check How To Download Online
WB TET admit card for the year 2022 have been released. Read on to know how to download the admit card online.
Online admit cards are now available for the WB TET (West Bengal Teacher Eligibility Test) 2022. The official WBBPE website, wbbpe.org, wbbprimaryeducation.org, or wbbpeonline.com, now allows registered candidates to download their hall tickets. And on December 11, 2022, the WBTET 2022 Exam will be conducted at many test centres across the state.
To download admit cards, candidates must log in using their registration number and birthdate to the WB TET 2022 application portal. Moreover, the WB TET 2022 exam will only be administered in a single shift because it will take place from 12:00 noon to 2:30 PM. There will be 150 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) on the exam paper, each worth one mark, and it will be conducted in Bengali and English. The exam will last 150 minutes and there will be no negative marking.
So, if you are looking to download the WB TET admit card online, follow the steps below:
Steps To Download Online WB TET Admit Card 2022
Step 1: Go to wbbpe.org to access the WBBPE website
Step 2: To apply online for the Teacher Eligibility Test-2022 (TET-2022) for Classes I to V, go to the home page and click the corresponding link
Step 3: Click "Print/Download Admit Card" on the subsequent page
Step 4: Your registration number and birthdate will be required to log in
Step 5: Now, your screen will show the WBTET 2022 admit card
Step 6: Save the admissions document to your computer by downloading it.
Aspirants must have completed Senior Secondary with at least a 50% grade point average, a 2-year diploma, a 4-year B.El.D., or a Diploma in Special Education. Or else they must have also graduated with at least a 50% grade point average and hold a B.Ed degree in order to apply for the WB TET, which will be held by the West Bengal Primary Education Board.
For the WB TET Exam 2022, the West Bengali government has declared a 5% reduction of the required minimum qualifying score of 50%, which will only apply to candidates from restricted categories. As a result, candidates for the SC, ST, OBC-A, OBC-B, and Divyang categories who received 45% or higher on their 12th or graduation exam are eligible to apply for the WB TET Exam 2022.
The West Bengal Teacher Eligibility Test also known as the WBTET is an eligibility test administered at the state level in accordance with the standards of the National Council for Teachers' Education (NCTE).