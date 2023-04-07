Visakhapatnam-Secunderabad Vande Bharat Express: Route, Timings, Fare, Schedule And More
The Vande Bharat express train connecting Secunderabad with Visakhapatnam will greatly benefit both pilgrims and tourists.
India's first indigenous Semi High-Speed train, Vande Bharat Express was launched by the Indian Railways four years ago. Since then, the train has been operational on 11 different routes with Prime Minister Narendra Modi set to flag off the country’s 12th Vande Bharat Express train on April 8.
The Prime Minister will reach Secunderabad Railway Station at around 11:45 am on Saturday and flag off Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express. The train connecting Hyderabad with Tirupati is the second Vande Bharat train to be started from Telangana within a short span of three months.
In January this year, PM Modi had inaugurated the eighth Vande Bharat Express train connecting Secunderabad in Telangana and Visakhapatnam in Andhra Prdesh. This train was in the news this week as it was delayed by a few hours due to stone pelting by miscreants.
Here's a look at the route, schedule, timings, ticket prices, and halting stations of Vizag-Secunderabad Vande Bharat Express
Visakhapatnam-Secunderabad Vande Bharat Express: Schedule, Timings And Route
Train Number: 20833 and 20834
Will run between: Secunderabad Junction and Visakhapatnam
Schedule and Timings: Train number 20833 departs from Visakhapatnam at 05:45 and reaches Secunderabad at 14:15. Train number 20834 departs from Secunderabad at 15:00 and reaches Visakhapatnam at 23:30.
Route: During its journey between Visakhapatnam and Secunderabad, the train will halt at Warangal, Khammam, Vijayawada and Rajahmundry.
Visakhapatnam-Secunderabad Vande Bharat Express Ticket Price
The ticket price of the semi-high speed passenger train starts at Rs 1665 and goes up to Rs 3120.
Visakhapatnam-Secunderabad Vande Bharat Express
While flagging off the train, PM Modi had pointed out that the Vande Bharat express will greatly benefit both pilgrims and tourists and informed that the travel time between Secunderabad and Visakhapatnam will be further reduced. The indigenously designed train set of Vande Bharat Express is equipped with state-of-the-art passenger amenities. It will provide a faster, more comfortable and more convenient travel experience to rail users, as per an official statement from the Press Information Bureau.