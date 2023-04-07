Visakhapatnam-Secunderabad Vande Bharat Express: Route, Timings, Fare, Schedule And More

India's first indigenous Semi High-Speed train, Vande Bharat Express was launched by the Indian Railways four years ago. Since then, the train has been operational on 11 different routes with Prime Minister Narendra Modi set to flag off the country’s 12th Vande Bharat Express train on April 8.

The Prime Minister will reach Secunderabad Railway Station at around 11:45 am on Saturday and flag off Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express. The train connecting Hyderabad with Tirupati is the second Vande Bharat train to be started from Telangana within a short span of three months.