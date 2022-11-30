Vikram Kirloskar No More: Businessmen And Politicians Pay Condolence On Social Media

The Vice Chairman of Toyota Kirloskar Motor, Vikram Kirloskar passed away at the age of 64 on Tuesday due to a heart attack. Vikram was the fourth-generation member of the Kirloskar Group that started in 1888 and is credited with getting Japanese auto giant Toyota to India in the late 1990s. Vikram is best known for revolutionising the automotive industry in his own way. Vikram is survived by his wife Geetanjali and daughter Manasi.



After the news of his demise, Rich tributes flowed in from industry peers, friends and leaders across the political spectrum remembering the contribution of the Vice Chairman. In a statement, the company said, ‘We are extremely saddened to inform the untimely demise of Vikram S Kirloskar, Vice Chairman, Toyota Kirloskar Motor on 29th November 2022. At this of grief, we request everyone to pray that his soul rests in peace’.