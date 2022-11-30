Vikram Kirloskar No More: Businessmen And Politicians Pay Condolence On Social Media
The Vice Chairman of Toyota Kirloskar Motor, Vikram Kirloskar passed away at the age of 64 on Tuesday due to a heart attack.
The Vice Chairman of Toyota Kirloskar Motor, Vikram Kirloskar passed away at the age of 64 on Tuesday due to a heart attack. Vikram was the fourth-generation member of the Kirloskar Group that started in 1888 and is credited with getting Japanese auto giant Toyota to India in the late 1990s. Vikram is best known for revolutionising the automotive industry in his own way. Vikram is survived by his wife Geetanjali and daughter Manasi.
After the news of his demise, Rich tributes flowed in from industry peers, friends and leaders across the political spectrum remembering the contribution of the Vice Chairman. In a statement, the company said, ‘We are extremely saddened to inform the untimely demise of Vikram S Kirloskar, Vice Chairman, Toyota Kirloskar Motor on 29th November 2022. At this of grief, we request everyone to pray that his soul rests in peace’.
After the news became public, many people took to Twitter to express their condolences and pay tribute to the man behind Toyota. Executive Chairperson, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw was one of the first to mourn the death of Vikram whom she called her ‘dear friend’. She posted a picture of herself with Vikram on Twitter in the wee hours of Wednesday morning. She wrote that this was a friend whose presence will be missed hugely.
She tweeted, ‘Devastated with Vikram's shocking demise. He was such a dear friend who I will hugely miss. I share the pain and unconsolable (sic)grief of Gitanjali Manasi n the family’.
CEO of Kotak Mahindra Bank, Uday Kotak also expressed his grief. He tweeted, ‘Very sad to lose my friend Vikram Kirloskar. He had a world-class vision to bring the best to India. A clear mind and a great heart. We also worked together at CII leadership. We are with you, Geetanjali and Manasi’.
The Cheif Minister of Karnataka, Basavaraj S Bommai, tweeted Heartfelt condolences on the sad & untimely demise of one of the stalwarts of India's automotive industry, Vice Chairperson of Toyota Kirloskar Motor, Shri Vikram Kirloskar. May his soul rest in peace. May God grant the family & friends the strength to bear this loss’.
Moreover, Minister of Road Transport & Highways, Government of India, Nitin Gadkari tweeted, ‘His efforts have tremendously helped Bharat to move towards cleaner and greener fuels. This is a deep personal loss to me.’ He also said, ‘It is difficult to believe that he has left us suddenly. Vikram ji was a tall statesman who’ll always be remembered for steering the transformation of the auto industry in India’.