UPSC Mains Result 2022 Declared: Here's How To Check Results Online

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the result for the Civil Services (Main) Examination (commonly known as UPSC Mains), 2022. The UPSC 2022 Mains examination was conducted from 16th September 16, 2022, to September 25, 2022. Candidates who appeared for the UPSC Mains 2022 exam can check their results on the official UPSC website at https://upsc.gov.in/.

In the UPSC 2022 Mains results this year, over 2,500 candidates have been declared eligible for the Personality Test (Interview). The qualified candidates will be notified about the dates for the Personality Tests (Interviews) in due course. The Personality Tests (Interviews) will be conducted in the Office of the Union Public Service Commission at Dholpur House, Shahjahan Road, New Delhi-110069.

The final result for the Civil Services Examination will be declared based on the candidates' performance in the UPSC Prelims, UPSC Mains and the Personality Test (Interview) round. Candidates who clear all three rounds in UPSC 2022 will be commissioned in the Indian Police Service (IPS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), Indian Administrative Service (IAS), and other Central Services (Group A and Group B).