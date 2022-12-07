UPSC Mains Result 2022 Declared: Here's How To Check Results Online
The UPSC has declared the result for the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2022. Learn how to check the UPSC Mains results online
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the result for the Civil Services (Main) Examination (commonly known as UPSC Mains), 2022. The UPSC 2022 Mains examination was conducted from 16th September 16, 2022, to September 25, 2022. Candidates who appeared for the UPSC Mains 2022 exam can check their results on the official UPSC website at https://upsc.gov.in/.
In the UPSC 2022 Mains results this year, over 2,500 candidates have been declared eligible for the Personality Test (Interview). The qualified candidates will be notified about the dates for the Personality Tests (Interviews) in due course. The Personality Tests (Interviews) will be conducted in the Office of the Union Public Service Commission at Dholpur House, Shahjahan Road, New Delhi-110069.
The final result for the Civil Services Examination will be declared based on the candidates' performance in the UPSC Prelims, UPSC Mains and the Personality Test (Interview) round. Candidates who clear all three rounds in UPSC 2022 will be commissioned in the Indian Police Service (IPS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), Indian Administrative Service (IAS), and other Central Services (Group A and Group B).
How To Check UPSC Mains Result 2022 Online
Visit the official UPSC website at https://upsc.gov.in/.
On the homepage, click on the link for ‘Written Result: Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2022’.
Click on the PDF link to access the UPSC Mains 2022 results.
Check for your roll number in the PDF.
Alternatively, candidates can use this direct link to check UPSC Mains results 2022.
Candidates who have been declared eligible for the Personality Test (Interview) round in the UPSC Mains 2022 results are required to fill and submit the Detailed Application Form (DAF)-II. The DAF-II Form will be available on the official website of the Union Public Service Commission at https://upsconline.nic.in from December 8, 2022, to December 14, 2022, till 6:00 pm. Any candidate who fails to submit this form will not be eligible for this candidature.
Documents required for Personality Tests (Interviews)
Caste certificate (if applicable)
Certificate of Disability (PwBD)
Document(s) in support of extra-curricular activities (if any)
Document(s) in support of higher qualification (if any)
Ex-servicemen certificate (if applicable)
Income & Asset Certificate (Economically Weaker Section (EWS) candidates)
OBC/EWS Annexure (if applicable)
Original graduation degree or certificate of any equivalent examination
Original matriculation certificate
Photo ID card as mentioned in the Detailed Application Form-I (DAF-I)
Two recent passport-size photographs