Upcoming Smartphones Launching In India in March 2023: Moto X40, Vivo X90, And More

While it’s not confirmed that the One Plus Nord 3 will be launched in March, it is highly likely since One Plus has announced that the device would be released sometime in the first half of 2023. The Nord 3 is expected to come with a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC and a 6.7-inch screen with 120 Hz refresh rate. It is expected to come with RAM options of 8 GB and 16 GB, and it will reportedly have a 5000 mAh battery and will support 80W fast charging. The Nord 3 will carry an estimated price tag of around ₹27,999.