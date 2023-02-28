Upcoming Smartphones Launching In India in March 2023: Moto X40, Vivo X90, And More
Many new exciting smartphones by prominent brands are set to be launched in the near future.
In today’s fast-moving, tech-driven world, new and innovative smartphones are being released by companies every few days and the competition is ultra fierce. Let’s take a look at the most anticipated smartphones that are set to be launched in March 2023.
Moto X40
The Moto X40 is a mid-range smartphone that is expected to be launched in India in the upcoming month of March. This smartphone will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, which is rare in phones of this price range. Moreover, the X40 will have a 6.67-inch screen and up to 165Hz refresh rate. The phone is expected to launch at a price of around ₹40,000.
Vivo V27/V27 Pro
The Vivo will be launched in India on March 1, and a total of 3 smartphones will be launched under this series, namely the V27e, the V27, and the V27 Pro. The V27 is the base model, while the V27e is a budget variant and the V27 Pro is a high-end version of the device with significant upgrades. The V27 will be launched with a Dimensity 8200 SoC, 8 GB of RAM, and a 6.5-inch display.
One Plus Nord 3
While it’s not confirmed that the One Plus Nord 3 will be launched in March, it is highly likely since One Plus has announced that the device would be released sometime in the first half of 2023. The Nord 3 is expected to come with a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC and a 6.7-inch screen with 120 Hz refresh rate. It is expected to come with RAM options of 8 GB and 16 GB, and it will reportedly have a 5000 mAh battery and will support 80W fast charging. The Nord 3 will carry an estimated price tag of around ₹27,999.
Moto G73
The Moto G73 is an upcoming mid-range Moto smartphone that is expected to be launched in India in March 2023. The Moto G73 is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 930 SoC and 8 GB of RAM. The smartphone comes with a 50 MP main camera and a 16 MP front camera. The phone has a 6.5-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Moreover, the phone has a battery capacity of 5000 mAh and it will reportedly be launched at a price of around ₹26,700.
Vivo X90 Pro
The Vivo X90 Pro is Vivo’s current-gen flagship device that is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. The device has powerful capabilities with 12 GB of RAM, a 50 + 48 + 50 + 64 MP Quad camera setup at the rear, a 32 MP front camera, and a battery capacity of 4700 mAh. The device has a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120 Hz. The phone will reportedly be launched in March at an expected price of around ₹74,390.