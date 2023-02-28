Upcoming Car Launches in March 2023: Honda City 2023, Maruti Suzuki Fronx, And More
Many prominent car manufacturers are releasing updated versions of existing cars as well as launching new models in March
The automobile market in India continues to grow as car manufacturers keep introducing new and exciting car models into the market. Read on below to find out which prominent cars are being launched or released in March 2023.
Honda City 2023
The Honda City is an iconic car that has been a staple in the Indian automobile market for around 2 decades and has received many updates and design changes over the year. In March 2023, Honda is going to launch the new revamped Honda City 2023 version with many new updates, which include changes to the bumper at the front of the car and a newly redesigned grill. However, as per leaked photos, the Honda City will still have the same LED headlights as the previous model of the car. It is expected that the Honda City 2023 will come equipped with a 1.5-litre petrol engine.
Maruti Suzuki Brezza CNG
As per reports, a newly updated model of the popular budget car from Maruti Suzuki, the Brezza CNG is going to be launched next month in March. The Brezza launch comes soon after Maruti Suzuki launched the CNG version of their SUV car, the Grand Vitara. A model of the Maruti Suzuki Brezza CNG was showcased at the Auto Expo held last month. The Brezza CNG is expected to offer a mileage of 25km/per kg. The Brezza CNG is expected to be priced around ₹10 lakh and above.
Toyota Innova Crysta Diesel
Toyota, the well-known Japanese car manufacturer is set to launch the revamped version of the new Innova Crysta Diesel next month in March 2023. The ex-showroom price of the new Toyota Innova Crysta is expected to be around ₹20 lakh and it will be available in 5 new colours. Moreover, it is expected that Toyota is optimising the Innova Crysta’s 2.4-litre engine to improve output. As per reports, many design changes are also going to be implemented to enhance the look of the new Innova Crysta Diesel.
Maruti Fronx
Maruti Suzuki’s new compact crossover car, the highly anticipated Fronxi is set to be launched in March and will be available in 5 variants. Pre-booking for the Maruti Suzuki Fronx has already begun and the car is packed with features like automatic climate control, dual airbags, parking sensors, and more. The Fronx is powered by a 1.0-litre, 3-cylinder turbo petrol engine. It is expected that the Fronx will be launched at an ex-showroom price of around ₹8 lakh.
Citroen C3
Citroen is all set to launch its first-ever electric vehicle, the eC3, in India in the upcoming weeks. The Citroen eC3 EV will be equipped with a 29.2kWh battery pack that offers a driving range of approximately 320 kilometres. The electric car's single electric motor can generate 56bhp and 143Nm of torque, while the top speed of the car is 107km/h. The Citroen eC3 EV is expected to be priced between Rs. ₹10-12 lakh, making it a viable competitor to the Tata Tiago EV and Tata Tigor EV that are currently in the market.