Upcoming Car Launches in March 2023: Honda City 2023, Maruti Suzuki Fronx, And More

The Honda City is an iconic car that has been a staple in the Indian automobile market for around 2 decades and has received many updates and design changes over the year. In March 2023, Honda is going to launch the new revamped Honda City 2023 version with many new updates, which include changes to the bumper at the front of the car and a newly redesigned grill. However, as per leaked photos, the Honda City will still have the same LED headlights as the previous model of the car. It is expected that the Honda City 2023 will come equipped with a 1.5-litre petrol engine.