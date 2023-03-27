Up to 15 Bank Holidays In April 2023: Check Full List Here
There are around 15 bank holidays in the month of April, including two Saturdays.
There are quite a few official bank holidays in the upcoming month of April 2023. As per the list of bank holidays in April, the banks will remain closed for a total of 15 days in the month, which also includes the weekends. When it comes to Saturdays, the banks will reportedly remain closed on the second and fourth Saturdays and operational on the first and third Saturdays. Moreover, all Sundays are designated holidays. Customers who have any tasks pending at the bank must make sure to take note of the bank holidays and visit only on the days when banks are functional.
As per the holiday list, all the banks will remain closed on April 1 for the customers as the banks would be busy closing their annual accounts since the financial year ends in march. However, there may be some specific states that do not follow all the holidays. Some of the bank holidays in April 2023 include Good Friday, Mahavir Jayanti, Id-Ul-Fitr, Ambedkar Jayanti, Baisakhi, etc.
List Of Bank Holidays In April 2023
Let’s take a look at the full list of bank holidays in April 2023 below:
April 1 - Closing of Annual Accounts
Banks in all states will remain closed except for Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Mizoram.
April 4 - Mahavir Jayanti
Banks in the following states will be closed on this holiday - Chandigarh, Chhattisgarh, New Delhi, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Mizoram, Lucknow, Rajasthan, and Tamil Nadu.
April 5 - Babu Jagjivan Ram's Birthday
Only banks in the state of Telangana will remain closed for this specific holiday.
April 7 - Good Friday
Banks in all states will have holidays on April 7 except for these states - Assam, Jammu, Srinagar, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Tripura.
April 14 - Ambedkar Jayanti/Baisakhi/Tamil New Year
Most of the banks would remain closed on this holiday except for banks in the following states: Chhattisgarh, New Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Mizoram.
April 15 - Vishu/Himachal Day/Bengali New Year's Day
Only the banks in the following states would remain closed on April 15: Assam, West Bengal, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, and Tripura.
April 18 - Shab-I-Qadr
Only banks in the state of Jammu and Kashmir would remain closed on April 18 on the occasion of this holiday.
April 21 - Garia Puja/Jummat-ul-Vida
Only banks in the states of Jammu and Srinagar, Tripura, and Kerala will be closed on April 19 for these holidays.
April 21 - Ramzan Eid (Eid-ul-Fitr)
Banks in all states would be closed on April 21 on the occasion of Ramzan Eid except for these states: Kerala, Kochi, Chandigarh, Odisha, Tripura, Gujarat, Mizoram, and Karnataka.
Note: While banks would remain closed on these days, customers can still access bank services using online banking and their banks' respective mobile applications.
