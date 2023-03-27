Up to 15 Bank Holidays In April 2023: Check Full List Here

There are quite a few official bank holidays in the upcoming month of April 2023. As per the list of bank holidays in April, the banks will remain closed for a total of 15 days in the month, which also includes the weekends. When it comes to Saturdays, the banks will reportedly remain closed on the second and fourth Saturdays and operational on the first and third Saturdays. Moreover, all Sundays are designated holidays. Customers who have any tasks pending at the bank must make sure to take note of the bank holidays and visit only on the days when banks are functional.



As per the holiday list, all the banks will remain closed on April 1 for the customers as the banks would be busy closing their annual accounts since the financial year ends in march. However, there may be some specific states that do not follow all the holidays. Some of the bank holidays in April 2023 include Good Friday, Mahavir Jayanti, Id-Ul-Fitr, Ambedkar Jayanti, Baisakhi, etc.