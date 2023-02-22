UK Visa: Eligibility Criteria And Steps To Apply As UK Announces 2,400 Visas For Indians
UK’s Young Professional Scheme has offered 2400 visas for Indians. Learn how to apply for the visa and its eligibility criteria’s.
The UK government has now allowed qualified Indians to apply for its new immigration program with 2400 visas available under the first ballot. The best features are that one can enter the ballot without paying and can also apply for the visa without a sponsor or a work offer.
An update provided by the British High Commission in India states that Indian citizens between the ages of 18 and 30 who meet other pertinent requirements can easily enter the ballot. Moreover, one is free to come and go from the UK whenever they like while their visa is still valid.
Between February 28 and March 2, eligible candidates must express their interest in the Young Professionals Scheme by participating in the ballot. Candidates who don't make the cut can apply for the subsequent ballot; the next of which is slated to take place in July.
Visa Eligibility Criteria
You should:
Possess a degree of at least a bachelor's degree (Regulated Qualifications Framework level 6, 7 or 8)
Be an Indian citizen or national between the ages of 18 and 30
Be at least 18 years of age the day one intends to travel to the UK
Have $2,530 in savings to cover the living expenses in the UK
Not have any children living with them or for whom they are financially responsible under the age of 18
Steps To Apply For The Visa
To apply for the visa, one must follow the steps mentioned as below:
Step 1: Enter the India Young Professionals Scheme ballot if they are eligible
Step 2: An invitation to apply for the visa will be sent to the individual if they are chosen in the ballot
Step 3: One must gather the application materials that they will need to apply
Step 4: Submit a visa application for the India Young Professionals Scheme.
Documents Needed To Apply For The Visa
1. A valid passport
2. Bank account statement showing at least £2,530 in the bank account
3. Qualification proofs
4. Tuberculosis test results in case the individual is living in India
5. Clearance certificate from India
6. Blank page in the passport for the visa