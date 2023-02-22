UK Visa: Eligibility Criteria And Steps To Apply As UK Announces 2,400 Visas For Indians

The UK government has now allowed qualified Indians to apply for its new immigration program with 2400 visas available under the first ballot. The best features are that one can enter the ballot without paying and can also apply for the visa without a sponsor or a work offer.

An update provided by the British High Commission in India states that Indian citizens between the ages of 18 and 30 who meet other pertinent requirements can easily enter the ballot. Moreover, one is free to come and go from the UK whenever they like while their visa is still valid.

Between February 28 and March 2, eligible candidates must express their interest in the Young Professionals Scheme by participating in the ballot. Candidates who don't make the cut can apply for the subsequent ballot; the next of which is slated to take place in July.