UGC NET Phase 3 Admit Card Out: Steps To Download Online

In a notice dated March 1, 2023, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the release of the UGC NET December 2022 Phase 3 admit cards. Candidates appearing for the UGC NET December 2022 Phase 3 examination can download their admit card from the official NTA UGC NET website at https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in/ .

The National Testing Agency is conducting the UGC NET December 2022, Phase 3 exam for 8 subjects between March 3 and 6, 2023. The shift-wise schedule of the Phase 3 exam is mentioned below.