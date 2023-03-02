UGC NET Phase 3 Admit Card Out: Steps To Download Online
In a notice dated March 1, 2023, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the release of the UGC NET December 2022 Phase 3 admit cards. Candidates appearing for the UGC NET December 2022 Phase 3 examination can download their admit card from the official NTA UGC NET website at .
The National Testing Agency is conducting the UGC NET December 2022, Phase 3 exam for 8 subjects between March 3 and 6, 2023. The shift-wise schedule of the Phase 3 exam is mentioned below.
Now, the NTA has released the UGC NET December 2022 Phase 3 admit cards for the above-mentioned subjects. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official NTA UGC NET website. Candidates are advised to download their admit card using their application no. and date of birth along with the undertaking and go through the instructions contained therein.
How To Download UGC NET Admit Card 2022 For Phase 3
To download the UGC NET December 2022 Phase 3 admit cards, candidates can follow the steps mentioned below:
Visit .
Click on UGC NET December 2022 Phase 3 Admit Card link on the home page.
Enter your login details (application no. and date of birth) and click on submit.
Your UGC NET Admit Card will be displayed on the screen.
Check and download the UGC NET December 2022 Phase 3 Admit Card.
The NTA has also displayed the Advance Intimation for Allotment of Examination City for the UGC NET December 2022 Phase 3 exams. Along with the admit card, the candidates are also required to check/download their UGC NET December 2022 Phase 3 Examination City Intimation Slip from the official website . In case candidates face difficulty in downloading/checking the Examination City Intimation Slip, they can contact 011-40759000 or send an e-mail to .