Thiruvananthapuram-Kasaragod Kerala Vande Bharat Express Booking Begins: Check Route, Timetable, Fare & More

The timetable for the Kerala Vande Bharat Express running between Thiruvananthapuram and Kasaragod has been released on the IRCTC app and website.

The Kerala Vande Bharat express train will begin from Thiruvananthapuram at 5:20 AM and reach Kasaragod at 1:25 PM. On its return journey, the train will start from Kasaragod at 2:30 PM and reach Thiruvananthapuram at 10:35 PM