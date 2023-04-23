Thiruvananthapuram-Kasaragod Kerala Vande Bharat Express Booking Begins: Check Route, Timetable, Fare & More
PM Narendra Modi will flag-off the Kerala Vande Bharat express on April 25
The timetable for the Kerala Vande Bharat Express running between Thiruvananthapuram and Kasaragod has been released on the IRCTC app and website.
The Kerala Vande Bharat express train will begin from Thiruvananthapuram at 5:20 AM and reach Kasaragod at 1:25 PM. On its return journey, the train will start from Kasaragod at 2:30 PM and reach Thiruvananthapuram at 10:35 PM
credit: irctc.co.in
credit: irctc.co.in
credit: irctc.co.in
credit: irctc.co.in
credit: irctc.co.in
Couple of days before the timetable came out, Darshana Jardosh (Union State Minister of Railways and Union State Minister of Textiles) shared an update regarding the 2nd trial run through a tweet.
Kerala will be the fifth state in South India to get its own Vande Bharat Express after Karnataka, Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be inaugurating Kerala's first Vande Bharat Express at Thiruvananthapuram Railway Station on April 25 at 10:30 AM
Initially, the train was planned to run between Thiruvananthapuram and Kannur. But Indian Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw recently made the announcement of its extension till Kasaragod
Let’s take a look at the route, schedule, timings, ticket prices, and halting stations of Thiruvananthapuram - Kasaragod Vande Bharat Express
Thiruvananthapuram - Kasaragod Vande Bharat Express: Route, Timings, Fare and Schedule
Thiruvananthapuram and Kasaragod stations are separated by about 587 kilometres. As per the proposal made by the Southern Railway, expected travel time will be about 8 hours 5 minutes.
Train Number:
20634 (towards Kasaragod)
20633 (towards Thiruvananthapuram)
Will run between: Thiruvananthapuram and Kasaragod Railway stations
Schedule and Timings: Train number 20634 departs from Thiruvananthapuram at 5:20 AM and arrives at Kasaragod at 1:25 PM. During the return journey, train number 20633 leaves Kasaragod at 2:30 PM and arrives in Thiruvananthapuram at 10:35 PM. The train will run on six days, except for Thursday.
Route: Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Kottayam, Ernakulam Town, Thrissur, Shoranur, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod will be the stoppages for the Kerala Vande Bharat Express.
Thiruvananthapuram - Kasaragod (Train No: 20634)
Thiruvananthapuram: 5.20 AM
Kollam: 6.07 AM
Kottayam: 7.25 AM
Ernakulam Town: 8.17 AM
Thrissur: 9.22 AM
Shoranur: 10.02 AM
Kozhikode: 11.03 AM
Kannur: 12.03 PM
Kasaragod: 1.25 PM
Kasaragod - Thiruvananthapuram (Train No: 20633)
Kasaragod: 2.30 PM
Kannur: 3.28 PM
Kozhikode: 4.28 PM
Shoranur: 5.28 PM
Thrissur: 6.03 PM
Ernakulam Town: 7.05 PM
Kottayam: 8.00 PM
Kollam: 9.18 PM
Thiruvananthapuram: 10.35 PM
Frequency: The new Vande Bharat will operate six days a week, not on Thursday.
Fare: Ticket prices for this train start from ₹1520 and go upto ₹2880
Watch The First Trial Run of Thiruvananthapuram-Kasaragod Vande Bharat Express
The Vande Bharat Express, formerly known as Train 18 has taken train travel experience to new heights. Four years since the first service of Vande Bharat express began, this low-cost semi-highspeed train now runs on 14 different routes.