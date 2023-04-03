Summer Special Trains: List Of Special Holiday Trains Operated By Indian Railways

Pune Junction: Ajni Special Trains

Train No. 01189: From April 5 to June 16, 2023, the Ajni special train will leave Pune every Wednesday at 3:15 PM and arrive in Ajni at 4:50 AM on the next day.

Train No. 01190: From April 6 to June 15, 2023, the Pune Junction special train will depart from Ajni every Thursday at 7:50 PM and arrive at Pune Junction at 11:35 AM the following day.