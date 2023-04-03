Summer Special Trains: List Of Special Holiday Trains Operated By Indian Railways
Indian Railways has decided to operate special holiday trains to several locations this summer for passengers' convenience.
The Indian Railways will run special holiday trains between a number of locations to accommodate the high passenger demand throughout the summer. These special trains are being scheduled to provide travellers with relief during the summer. Let's look at the list of special holiday trains that Indian Railways is operating this summer.
Summer Special Trains: Central Railways
Pune Junction: Ajni Special Trains
Train No. 01189: From April 5 to June 16, 2023, the Ajni special train will leave Pune every Wednesday at 3:15 PM and arrive in Ajni at 4:50 AM on the next day.
Train No. 01190: From April 6 to June 15, 2023, the Pune Junction special train will depart from Ajni every Thursday at 7:50 PM and arrive at Pune Junction at 11:35 AM the following day.
Summer Special Train: South Central Railways
Secunderabad-Arsikere: Secunderabad Summer Weekly Special Express
Train No. 07233: Every Thursday, commencing on March 20 through June 29, 2023, the Arsikere Weekly Express will leave Secunderabad at 8 PM and arrive in Arsikere at 1 PM the following day.
Train No. 07234: From March 31 to June 30, 2023, the Secunderabad weekly special express will leave Arsikere at 2 PM on every Friday and arrive in Secunderabad at 7:35 AM the following day.
Hyderabad-Arsikere: Hyderabad Summer Weekly Special Express
Train No. 07265: From April 4 to June 27, 2023, the Arsikere weekly summer special express will leave Hyderabad at 7:10 PM every Thursday and arrive in Arsikere at 1 PM the next day.
Train No. 07266: Every Wednesday at 2:00 PM, the Hyderabad weekly summer special express will leave Arsikere and arrive in Hyderabad at 8:30 AM the following day. This train will begin operating from April 5 until June 26, 2023.
Take a look at some of the other Special Trains for Summer Season by South Central Railways:
Summer Special Train: Western Railways
Ahmedabad-Patna: Special Trains
Train No. 09417: On the Western Railways front, the Patna weekly special will leave from Ahmedabad every Monday at 9:10 AM, and arrive in Patna at 9:05 PM the next day. This train will start operating from May 1 to June 26, 2023.
Train No. 09418: The Ahmedabad weekly special will leave Patna every Tuesday at 11:45 PM and arrive in Ahmedabad at 11:20 AM on Thursday. This special holiday train is scheduled to run from May 2 to June 27, 2023.
Bandra Terminus-Barmer: Special Trains
Train No. 09037: The previously announced Barmer weekly special has been extended through June 30, 2023. This train service will operate as a special train with a premium fare. This train runs every Friday from Bandra Terminus at 7:25 PM and arrives in Barmer at 1:45 PM the following day.
Train No. 09038: The previously announced Bandra Terminus weekly special, which was supposed to operate till May 27, has now been extended to June 1, 2023. This train will also operate as a special train with a specific fare. The train runs every Saturday from Barmer at 9 PM and arrives in Bandra Terminus at 3:45 PM the next day.