SSC Exam Dates 2023 Out; Check SSC Exam Calendar

Numerous national exams held by SSC each year provide thousands of individuals with an excellent opportunity to find jobs in the public sector. The SSC CGL 2023 exam notification will be released on April 1, 2023, while the SSC MTS 2022–2023 exam notification will be released on January 17, 2023, according to the most recent SSC Exam Calendar.

The updated SSC Calendar 2023–24, which details the dates for the SSC exams for applicants who have completed their school, higher secondary education, and/or graduate studies, was announced by the Staff Selection Commission on December 30, 2022. The potential exam dates for the next SSC openings are also listed in the SSC Exam Calendar 2023.

SSC will hold a number of SSC Tests in 2023, including SSC CGL (Combined Graduate Level), SSC CHSL (Combined Higher Secondary Level), and other exams, to fill Group B, C, and D positions in high-level central government organisations. The tentative dates are listed in the SSC Calendar table below.