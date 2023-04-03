#SBIDown Trends On Twitter After SBI Net Banking, UPI Outage Impacts Customers Across India
Many users across the country have been reporting of SBI servers being down and their services being non-operational since morning
Customers of State Bank of India (SBI) on Monday, April 03, 2023, complained that the bank's server is not responding. Online services of the bank including - net banking, UPI, YONO app, were reported to be down since today morning. Many customers vented out their frustration on social media to complain that their UPI transactions were failing and credit card payments were delayed due to the SBI service outage.
#SBIDown Starts Trending On Twitter
Users have started to post their complaints with this hashtag and have been asking SBI for the availability of the services
One user mentioned of how the online services of SBI have been down since morning
Another user posted screenshot of online SBI login screen with error message
Another user pointed out that this issue has been going on for last 3 days, although the issue seems to be more from today morning
This user pointed out how the SBI YONO app is also non-functional from early morning
Online websites which detect and track whether a site has been down or not have also reported that the SBI servers are having problems post 9 am today.
Few users also shared screenshots from such sites showing how the site server has not been responding
Has Official SBI Responded?
SBI haven't officially tweeted as to why their services are unavailable from last few hours. But few users have pointed out that this issue has been happening since April 1 when SBI had mentioned that their services will not be available from 13:30 hrs to 16:45 hrs on 1st April 2023 on account of annual closing activities