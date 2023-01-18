SBI PO Prelims Result 2022 Released, Steps To Download SBI PO Prelims Result 2022

The State Bank of India (SBI) has announced the results for the SBI Probationary Officer Preliminary Examination 2022 (SBI PO Prelims 2022) exam on Tuesday, January 17, 2023.

The SBI PO 2022 preliminary examination was conducted on December 17, 18, 19, and 20, 2022 in various shifts across the country. Candidates who appeared for the SBI PO Prelims 2022 can check and download their results from the official SBI website.