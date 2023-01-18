SBI PO Prelims Result 2022 Released, Steps To Download SBI PO Prelims Result 2022
Learn how you can check your SBI PO Prelims 2022 results online.
The State Bank of India (SBI) has announced the results for the SBI Probationary Officer Preliminary Examination 2022 (SBI PO Prelims 2022) exam on Tuesday, January 17, 2023.
The SBI PO 2022 preliminary examination was conducted on December 17, 18, 19, and 20, 2022 in various shifts across the country. Candidates who appeared for the SBI PO Prelims 2022 can check and download their results from the official SBI website.
Details Required To Check SBI PO Result 2022 Online
To check the SBI PO Prelims 2022 result, candidates will need to log in to the portal using their Roll Number or Registration Number and their date of birth. If you wish to check and download your SBI PO Prelim result 2022, you can use the direct link to access the result webpage or follow the steps mentioned below.
Steps To Download SBI PO Prelims Result 2022
Visit the official SBI website at sbi.co.in.
Navigate to the ‘Careers’ section on the homepage and click on the link available for SBI PO Prelims Exam Result 2022.
You will now be directed to a new page. Here, enter your login credentials (Roll Number or Registration Number and date of birth).
Your SBI Probationary Officer Preliminary Examination result will be displayed on the screen.
Download the result for further reference.
SBI PO Selection Process
The State Bank of India Probationary Officer Examination is a competitive exam conducted by the SBI to recruit candidates for the position of SBI Probationary Officer. This position is highly sought-after and the- bank conducts the SBI PO exam annually to select candidates for this position. The SBI PO selection process typically includes the SBI PO preliminary exam, SBI PO main exam, and finally an interview. Candidates who get through the preliminary and main exams will then be eligible to appear for the interview.