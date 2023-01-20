SBI PO Mains 2023 Admit Card Released, Download Online

State Bank of India released SBI PO Mains Admit Card 2023 on January 19, 2023. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets by visiting SBI official website. The admit card will be available for download till January 30, 2023. Candidates who have cleared the SBI PO Preliminary Examination will be eligible to appear for the mains exam to be commenced on January 30, 2023. SBI released Prelims results on January 17. Through this recruitments drive, SBI is looking forward to filling 1673 vacant PO positions.

In this article, let us help with how to download SBI PO admit card guide and other required details.