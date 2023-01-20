SBI PO Mains 2023 Admit Card Released, Download Online
Candidates can download their hall tickets by visiting SBI official website. Read more details here!
State Bank of India released SBI PO Mains Admit Card 2023 on January 19, 2023. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets by visiting SBI official website. The admit card will be available for download till January 30, 2023. Candidates who have cleared the SBI PO Preliminary Examination will be eligible to appear for the mains exam to be commenced on January 30, 2023. SBI released Prelims results on January 17. Through this recruitments drive, SBI is looking forward to filling 1673 vacant PO positions.
In this article, let us help with how to download SBI PO admit card guide and other required details.
SBI PO Mains Admit Card 2023: How To Download?
Step 1: Visit the SBI’s official website: sbi.co.in
Step 2: On the homepage, go to the careers section and click on the given SBI PO link.
Step 3: Now, you can see a drop-down box, click on SBI PO Mains 2023 admit card link.
Step 4: Log in using your credentials and click on submit.
Step 5: Your SBI PO Mains admit card will appear on the system, check all details carefully and download. Do not forget to get a printout of the same.
Candidates can also visit this direct link to download the hall ticket: https://ibpsonline.ibps.in/sbiposep22/cloea_jan23/login.php?appid=5c2576cb3cb9b76b72297295e6ed5d54
SBI PO Mains Admit Card 2023: Details Mentioned
As soon as you download the hall ticket, check the below-mentioned details carefully. In case of any issues, get in touch with the conducting body much before the exam date.
Name of the candidate
Gender
Roll Number or Registration Number
Candidate’s Photograph
Exam Date, Time and Venue
Candidate's Date of Birth
Father’s Name & Mother’s Name
Category & Sub Category
Test Centre Address and Exam Centre Code
Time Duration of the Exam
Essential instructions for the examination
Signature of candidate and exam counsellor
SBI PO Mains Admit Card 2023: Points To Remember
Get 2-3 copies of the hall ticket in order to avoid any hassle on the exam day.
Keep the admit card safe as it will be essential throughout the selection process.
Read all the mentioned guidelines carefully and follow them on exam day.
SBI PO Mains Admit Card 2023: Selection Process
The selection process of the exam is divided into three phases, have a look:
Phase 1: SBI PO Prelims exam
Phase 2: SBI PO Mains exam
Phase 3: SBI PO Psychometric Test
Once a candidate passes all three phases with the minimum marks required, he/she will be eligible to get the position in the organisation.