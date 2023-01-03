SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2022 Out, Check Result Online

On January 2, 2023, the State Bank of India announced the SBI Clerk Result 2022 for the preliminary exam, along with the scorecard and qualifying marks, on its official website, www.sbi.co.in. Candidates who have been waiting for the SBI Clerk Result 2022 may check the SBI Clerk Prelims Results online on the SBI official website by entering their registration number and password.

The result is presented as a merit list that includes the names of those who have been chosen to take the main exam. The Bank held the preliminary examination for the position of Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales) in the administrative cadre on November 12, 2022. However, candidates will not be permitted to sit for the main SBI Clerk examination if they did not pass the preliminary exam.

If you are here to know how to check SBI clerk prelims result online, follow the steps for the same.