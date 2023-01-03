SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2022 Out, Check Result Online
SBI clerk prelims result 2022 is out! Read on to know the steps on how to check the result online.
On January 2, 2023, the State Bank of India announced the SBI Clerk Result 2022 for the preliminary exam, along with the scorecard and qualifying marks, on its official website, www.sbi.co.in. Candidates who have been waiting for the SBI Clerk Result 2022 may check the SBI Clerk Prelims Results online on the SBI official website by entering their registration number and password.
The result is presented as a merit list that includes the names of those who have been chosen to take the main exam. The Bank held the preliminary examination for the position of Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales) in the administrative cadre on November 12, 2022. However, candidates will not be permitted to sit for the main SBI Clerk examination if they did not pass the preliminary exam.
If you are here to know how to check SBI clerk prelims result online, follow the steps for the same.
Process Of Checking SBI Clerk Prelims Result Online
Please note that candidates must have their registration number, roll number, date of birth, or password in order to see their results.
Step 1: Visit the corporate website at @sbi.co.in.
Step 2: Select Current Openings and SBI Junior Associate Recruitment 2022 from the drop-down menu
Step 3: Enter your date of birth and registration number. Then, enter the text verification as it appears on the screen
Step 4: A screen will show the SBI Clerk Result 2022
Step 5: Print out your SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2022 and download it for your records.
With the publication of the SBI Clerk Result 2022, the SBI Clerk Score Card 2022 was also made available. By simply entering their registration number and date of birth on the official website, applicants who took the SBI Clerk Prelims Exam 2022 can check their scorecard.
Details To Check On The SBI Clerk Prelims Result
Name of the exam
Roll number of the aspirant
Candidate’s name
Correct date of birth
Parent’s name
Gender
Category
Scores on the computer-based exam
Directions for the following phase
Selection Process For The SBI Clerk Position
An online preliminary exam with 100 questions is first administered. Hindi, English, and other regional languages are used to administer the test. The test displays a candidate's proficiency in the English language, reasoning ability, and numeracy.
Then there is the main exam consisting of 190 questions. Both Hindi and English are used for the exam. Candidates' knowledge of general/financial awareness, quantitative aptitude, general English, reasoning ability, and computer aptitude is tested on the exam.
Candidates who pass the main exam will receive an invitation to an interview and group exercises. Candidates' leadership, decision-making, and communication skills will be examined in the group exercises. Candidates' general personalities, communication abilities, and subject knowledge will all be evaluated during the interview.
Candidates will be chosen based on how well they perform in the group activities, interviews, and the preliminary and major exams. The scores acquired in these stages will be used to create the final merit list.