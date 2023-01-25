Republic Day Sale: It's A Good Time To Fly! Go First, SpiceJet & Air India Slash Prices, Check Offers
Budget carriers Go First, SpiceJet, and Air India have reduced air tickets as part of Republic Day sale. Read on to know more
On the account of Republic Day, many airlines are reducing their travel prices and giving customers discounts. Go First, a low-cost airline, has lowered tickets as part of its Republic Day offer. Not only that but even SpiceJet and Air India have introduced new deals and discounts when purchasing tickets for flights. So, if you are looking forward to book your tickets to your favourite holiday destination, then the time is now!
Let us take a closer look at the offers Go First, SpiceJet, and Air India are offering customers.
Go First
Customers can now book domestic flights starting at Rs. 1,199 and international flights beginning at Rs. 6,599. The booking window for these prices is from January 23 to January 26, and the travel window is from February 12 to September 30, 2023. Further, if you purchase your tickets within the promotional time, you will receive free cancellation and free rescheduling (subject to terms and conditions). *
*Terms & Conditions
Domestic Flight Cancellation Fees Are As Follows: 100% of the cost of ticket within 2 hours of the flight's departure, Rs. 3,500 or 100% of the cost of the ticket for departures within 3 days, Rs. 3,000 or 100% of the cost of the ticket for departures within 4 to 14 days, and free cancellation for departures within 15 days or more.
International Flight Cancellation Fees Are As Follows: 100% cancellation fees within 4 hours of the flight's departure time, Rs. 5000 (or equivalent currency) for cancellations within 0 to 3 days, Rs. 4500 (or equivalent currency) for cancellations within 4 to 14 days, and free for cancellations within 15 days or more.
Rescheduling Charge For Domestic Flights: No changes are permitted within 2 hours of the flight's departure time, for departures within 0 - 3 days, Rs. 3000 plus difference in base fare is charged, for departures within 4 - 14 days ₹2500 plus difference in base fare, for departures for 15 days and more, one free change is permitted plus difference in base fare/taxes will be applicable.
Rescheduling Charge For International Flights: No changes are allowed within 4 hours of flight’s departure, for departures within 0 - 3 days, Rs. 4000 and a difference in base fare/taxes are charged, for departures within 4 - 14 days, Rs. 3500 plus difference in base fare/taxes, for departures for 15 days and more, one free change permitted plus difference in base fare/taxes will be applicable.
SpiceJet
Low-cost airline SpiceJet is giving customers base fare reductions of up to 26% on a limited number of domestic flights. On domestic routes like Delhi-Jaipur and Jammu-Srinagar, one-way prices beginning as low as Rs 1,126 (all inclusive) are included in the deal. The special offer is also valid for reservations booked between January 24 and January 29. The offer's travel window is from 24 January to 30 September 2023.
Terms & Conditions
There are additional promotions on bookings made through SpiceJet's website and mobile app.
First-come, first-served policy governs the availability of the offer.
The possibility to win a complimentary flight voucher worth Rs 1,000 is also available to passengers who are celebrating their anniversary or birthday on January 26.
On SpiceJet's website, customers can spin the wheel to win gift cards for discounted airfare, room upgrades, and meals. Additionally, they will receive special prices on all of their favourite brands.
Air India
On Saturday, Air India unveiled their Republic Day-exclusive deal for domestic travel between February 1 and September 30, 2023. Even though the promotion expired on January 23, these reduced tickets will be offered in Economy Class and are valid on all domestic flights inside India.
Terms & Conditions
The one-way price is Rs 1,705.
The discount will be offered on over 49 domestic locations and is only valid in economy class.
All Air India booking channels, including the authorised travel agencies for the airline, accept reservations.
Please visit the website of each airline to learn more about the terms and conditions and offers.