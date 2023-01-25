Republic Day 2023: When And How To Watch 74th Republic Day Parade Live?

This year's Republic Day celebrations will also include scenes from the Ramayana and Mahabharata, showcasing the cave shrine of Amarnath, a highly anticipated drone show, and more. The Republic Day celebrations will also host a military tattoo and tribal dance festival, Veer Gatha 2.0, as well as the second edition of the Vande Bharatam dance competition. Moreover, there will also be performances of military and coast guard bands at the National War Memorial, and an all-India school band competition at NWM.

The Beating Retreat ceremony on January 29 will also feature a drone show and projection mapping, touted as the ‘biggest drone show in India, comprising of 3,500 indigenous drones’. The selected states and UTs for the Republic Day celebrations include Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Ladakh, Uttarakhand, Tripura, Gujarat, Arunachal Pradesh, Kerala, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu.

A military contingent of the Egyptian Army will also be marching in India's Republic Day parade on January 26th alongside Indian contingents. The Egyptian contingent will have 144 people participating in the parade. India has invited Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi as the Chief Guest for the Republic Day celebrations and the Egyptian president will be accompanied by a high-level delegation, which includes five Egyptian Ministers and senior officials.

As the country prepares to celebrate its 74th Republic Day, the President's address to the nation and the participation of a military contingent from Egypt are just some of the highlights of the celebrations. The nation is all set to witness a grand parade, cultural performances, and other events that will showcase India's rich heritage and diversity.