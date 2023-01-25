Republic Day 2023 Traffic Restrictions: Delhi Police Issues Traffic Advisory, Check Routes You Should Avoid

To ensure a smooth flow of traffic, alternate routes have been suggested for motorists. Travellers can instead take the road from Madarsa, Lodhi Road T-point to Mandir Marg via Aurobindo Marg, AIIMS Chowk, Ring Road-Dhaula Kuan Vande Matram Marg, and Shankar Road. People who are travelling from south Delhi can get to the New Delhi Railway Station via Dhaula Kuan, Vande Matram Marg, Panchkuian Road, Connaught Place Outer Circle, Chelmsford Road for the Paharganj side of the station or Minto Road and Bhavbhuti Marg for the Ajmeri Gate side of the station.

The police have also encouraged travellers to plan their journey beforehand and avoid the parade route from 9.30 am to 1 pm. To ease the expected traffic congestion, invitees and ticket holders to the parade have been encouraged to make use of metro services to reach Kartavyapath. On the day of the parade, metro services will be available at all stations.