Republic Day 2023 Traffic Restrictions: Delhi Police Issues Traffic Advisory, Check Routes You Should Avoid
As Republic Day approaches tomorrow on January 26, 2023, Delhi Police has put out an official traffic advisory. Check details!
As India prepares to celebrate the 74th Republic Day on 26th January, the Delhi Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory for the parade route. The parade will commence at 10.00 am from Vijay Chowk and proceed towards the Red Fort.
Delhi Police Traffic Advisory Instructions
In light of the celebrations, the police have decided to close down certain roads in the city. The advisory states that there will be no traffic on Kartavyapath from Vijay Chowk to India Gate starting from 6 pm on Wednesday until the parade concludes on Thursday. Additionally, from 10 pm on Wednesday, cross traffic will be prohibited on Kartavyapath at Rafi Marg, Janpath, and Man Singh Road. Furthermore, from 9.15 am on Thursday, the "C"-Hexagon-India Gate will be closed to traffic until the parade crosses Tilak Marg. The vehicles on Tilak Marg, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, and Subhash Marg will be stopped from both directions starting from 10.30 am on Thursday.
Alternate Routes For Travellers
To ensure a smooth flow of traffic, alternate routes have been suggested for motorists. Travellers can instead take the road from Madarsa, Lodhi Road T-point to Mandir Marg via Aurobindo Marg, AIIMS Chowk, Ring Road-Dhaula Kuan Vande Matram Marg, and Shankar Road. People who are travelling from south Delhi can get to the New Delhi Railway Station via Dhaula Kuan, Vande Matram Marg, Panchkuian Road, Connaught Place Outer Circle, Chelmsford Road for the Paharganj side of the station or Minto Road and Bhavbhuti Marg for the Ajmeri Gate side of the station.
The police have also encouraged travellers to plan their journey beforehand and avoid the parade route from 9.30 am to 1 pm. To ease the expected traffic congestion, invitees and ticket holders to the parade have been encouraged to make use of metro services to reach Kartavyapath. On the day of the parade, metro services will be available at all stations.
Security Measures In Place
In view of the recent anti-terror measures, the Delhi police have been raising awareness on social media and asking people to report any suspicious person, activity or article. Police have estimated that around 60,000 to 65,000 people will attend the Republic Day celebrations, with approximately 6,000 security personnel being deployed and 24 help desks being set up in the New Delhi district for those people who will be attending the parade.