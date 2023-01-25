Republic Day 2023: How To Watch President Droupadi Murmu's Speech Live On The Eve Of 74th Republic Day?
Find out how you can catch President Droupadi Murmu’s speech live today on January 25, 2023.
74th Republic Day
As the nation prepares to celebrate India’s 74th Republic day tomorrow, President Droupadi Murmu will address the nation with a speech today, on the eve of Republic day as per the tradition. As per a statement released by Rashtrapati Bhavan, the President will deliver the speech in Hindi as well as in English language. Read on to find out how and where you can watch President Droupadi Murmu’s speech live on the occasion of the eve of 74th Republic Day.
Where And How To Watch The President’s Speech Live?
If you wish to watch President Droupadi Murmu’s speech today on the eve of Republic Day, you should know that the speech will be broadcast on the Doordarshan channel first in Hindi, and then in English. If you do not have immediate access to television or prefer to listen to the President’s speech on the radio, then you can also tune into the All India Radio (AIR) network to listen to the address live. If you wish to catch a live stream of the speech live on the internet, you can watch it on the official Doordarshan channel on YouTube. The speech will most likely be delivered at 7 pm IST, today on 25th January.
How Is Republic Day Celebrated In India?
Republic Day is celebrated with much fervour in the country, with the main attraction being the parade which displays India's military might and cultural diversity. The parade starts with the President of India hoisting the national flag, followed by a 21-gun salute. Then various floats representing different states and cultural groups pass by, showcasing the rich heritage of India.
The first Republic Day celebrations were held in 1950, with a grand parade in the capital city of New Delhi. Since then, the parade has become an annual tradition, with various cultural and political groups showcasing their talents and achievements. The President of India also gives a speech on the eve of this day, highlighting the achievements of the nation and the challenges it faces.
Brief History Of The Indian Republic Day
Republic Day in India is a national holiday which is celebrated on January 26th every year to mark the day when the Constitution of India came into effect in 1950. This day signifies the transition of India from a British colony to a republic, with the adoption of the Constitution as the supreme law of the land.
The concept of a republic in India can be traced back to the early 20th century when prominent leaders like Mahatma Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru began to demand greater autonomy and self-government for the Indian people. The British government, however, was unwilling to grant such demands, and the struggle for independence continued for several decades.
Finally, on August 15th, 1947, India gained independence from British rule and became a sovereign nation. However, the country still lacked a formal constitution and a clear system of government. In order to address these issues, a Constituent Assembly was formed in 1946, comprising representatives from all regions and communities of India. The Constituent Assembly spent many years drafting the Constitution, which was finally adopted on November 26th, 1949. It finally came into effect on January 26th, 1950, which is why it is celebrated as Republic Day.