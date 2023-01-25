Republic Day 2023: How To Watch President Droupadi Murmu's Speech Live On The Eve Of 74th Republic Day?

Republic Day in India is a national holiday which is celebrated on January 26th every year to mark the day when the Constitution of India came into effect in 1950. This day signifies the transition of India from a British colony to a republic, with the adoption of the Constitution as the supreme law of the land.

The concept of a republic in India can be traced back to the early 20th century when prominent leaders like Mahatma Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru began to demand greater autonomy and self-government for the Indian people. The British government, however, was unwilling to grant such demands, and the struggle for independence continued for several decades.

Finally, on August 15th, 1947, India gained independence from British rule and became a sovereign nation. However, the country still lacked a formal constitution and a clear system of government. In order to address these issues, a Constituent Assembly was formed in 1946, comprising representatives from all regions and communities of India. The Constituent Assembly spent many years drafting the Constitution, which was finally adopted on November 26th, 1949. It finally came into effect on January 26th, 1950, which is why it is celebrated as Republic Day.