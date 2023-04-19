Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) Hits A Milestone, Crosses ₹2 Lakh Crore Total Balance

The total balance in the basic bank accounts under Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) has crossed the milestone of ₹2 lakh crore.

As per the latest data available on the official website , the total balance of the accounts stood at ₹2,01,598.79 crore as of April, with 48.70 crore beneficiaries, out of which 27.08 crore are women.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also took to Twitter to acknowledge the milestone achieved by PMJDY in 2023.