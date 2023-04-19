Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) Hits A Milestone, Crosses ₹2 Lakh Crore Total Balance
The total balance of the accounts stood at ₹2,01,598 crore as of April, with 48.70 crore beneficiaries
The total balance in the basic bank accounts under Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) has crossed the milestone of ₹2 lakh crore.
As per the latest data available on the official website , the total balance of the accounts stood at ₹2,01,598.79 crore as of April, with 48.70 crore beneficiaries, out of which 27.08 crore are women.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also took to Twitter to acknowledge the milestone achieved by PMJDY in 2023.
Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) is an ambitious financial inclusion initiative launched by the Government of India to ensure access to financial services like bank accounts, remittances, credit, insurance and pension in an affordable manner.
The scheme has made remarkable progress with the total balance in PMJDY accounts standing at Rs 2,01,598 crores as of April 5 this year.
Which States Contributed The Most Towards The ₹2 Lakh Crore Deposits
Different states have contributed significantly towards the success of this government scheme with some standing out due to their exceptional performance.
Among them are Maharashtra (7%), Uttar Pradesh (18%), Bihar (11%), West Bengal (10%) and Madhya Pradesh (8%) which contribute the highest number of beneficiaries.
These five states also top the beneficiary list with 27.08 crore women being registered under the scheme – forming over 55% of the total beneficiaries.
Which Banks Contributed The Most Towards The ₹2 Lakh Crore Deposits
Public Sector banks are the main contributors (79%) when it comes to the number of beneficiaries added to the scheme, followed by regional rural banks with 19% and private sector banks with 3%.
Among these Public Sector Banks, SBI is the main contributor as far as total number of beneficiaries (36%) and deposits in accounts (32%) is concerned. SBI is followed by Bank of Baroda with 17% contribution towards deposits in accounts. PNB is the next public sector bank with 12% contribution.
The government’s commitment towards expanding access to digital banking has been further strengthened – 66 per cent of these beneficiaries are opening accounts from rural or semi-urban centre bank branches.
What Is Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojna (PMJDY) ?
The Pradhan Mantri Jan-Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) is a national initiative aimed at promoting financial inclusion by providing basic financial services such as savings and deposit accounts, remittance, credit, insurance, and pension in a cost-effective manner. The scheme allows for the opening of a basic savings bank deposit (BSBD) account at any bank branch or Business Correspondents (Bank Mitra) outlet, particularly for individuals without any other account.
Benefits Of Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojna (PMJDY)
A savings account is available for individuals who do not have a bank account.
There is no mandatory minimum balance for PMJDY accounts.
PMJDY accounts earn interest on deposits.
The Rupay Debit card is issued to account holders of the PMJDY.
PMJDY account holders are eligible for Accident Insurance Cover of Rs.1 lakh, which is increased to Rs.2 lakh for new accounts opened after 28.8.2018, with the RuPay card issued to them.
Eligible account holders have access to an overdraft facility of up to Rs. 10,000.
PMJDY accounts can be used for various government schemes such as DBT, PMJJBY, PMSBY, APY, and MUDRA.