Post Office Monthly Income Scheme (POMIS), Recurring Deposit Interest Rates Hiked for April-June Quarter
Here is a look at the interest rates on various small savings schemes for the first quarter of FY 2023-24.
At the beginning of the Financial year, the government of India has increased the rates for Post Office Monthly Income Scheme and Post Recurring Deposit Interest Rates schemes for April-June Quarter.
The new notification from the Department Of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance, the revised rates for the Post Office Monthly Scheme account stands at 7.7%, and the Post Office Recurring Deposit is 6.2%.
Different saving schemes like Senior Citizens Savings Scheme, Sukanya Samriddhi Yojna, Kisan Vikas Patra, and Post Office Fixed Deposits have also seen a hike in their interest rates following this change.
This rise in interest rates for various savings schemes is beneficial for those who are looking to secure their financial future by saving their money through the funds.
Here's a look at the revised interest rates of Post Office Savings Schemes
In other schemes, there has been no change in Public Provident Fund (PPF) interest rate. With this, the customers will have further assurance in terms of secured and steady returns on their investments made through small savings schemes.