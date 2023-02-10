PM Modi's Mumbai Visit: Check Traffic Advisory Issued By Mumbai Traffic Police

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag the departure of two Vande Bharat Express trains from the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT). He will also inaugurate the new campus of Aljamea-tus-Saifiyah Arabic Academy at Marol.

According to the Mumbai Traffic Police, general traffic on the Airport Road Metro station, entire Marol Church Road (and side roads of Marol Church road), Andheri-Ghatkopar Kurla Road, and Elevated Airport Road from Vileparle (East) will be affected. As a result, the Mumbai Traffic Police has also recommended a few alternative routes for commuters.