PM Modi's Mumbai Visit: Check Traffic Advisory Issued By Mumbai Traffic Police
The Mumbai traffic police have issued detailed traffic advisory for the citizens ahead of PM Modi’s Mumbai visit.
Mumbai Traffic Police has released a traffic advisory on road closures and suggested alternate routes before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's arrival in Mumbai on Friday, February 10. The traffic police in Mumbai have provided commuters with traffic advice in an effort to reduce congestion and minimize commuter inconvenience.
In a tweet, Mumbai Traffic Police said, “Due to a planned public function at CSMT Platform no.18 & Aljamea-tas-saifiyah, Marol on 10.02.23, traffic around Colaba, SP Mukerjee Chowk & P Dmello Road to CSMT from 2.45 pm to 4.15 pm & from Domestic Airport to Marol via elevated road from 4.30 pm -6.30 pm will be slightly slow”.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag the departure of two Vande Bharat Express trains from the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT). He will also inaugurate the new campus of Aljamea-tus-Saifiyah Arabic Academy at Marol.
According to the Mumbai Traffic Police, general traffic on the Airport Road Metro station, entire Marol Church Road (and side roads of Marol Church road), Andheri-Ghatkopar Kurla Road, and Elevated Airport Road from Vileparle (East) will be affected. As a result, the Mumbai Traffic Police has also recommended a few alternative routes for commuters.
Alternative Commute Routes
For the Andheri-Ghatkopar Kurla Road, the advisory stated that commuters from Sakinaka Junction should take the Andheri Kurla Road straight via Sakivihar road past Milind Nagar, L&T Gate No. 8, before making a left turn via J.V.L.R. to the Western Express Highway.
Traffic flow from Bohra Colony towards Andheri Kurla Road through Marol Church will be deroured to Andheri - Kurla Road thorugh Marol Pipeline from Kadam Wadi.
Drivers travelling from Bohra Colony to Marol Maroshi Road through Marol Church Road will turn left at the Star Poultry Farm, continue straight via Marol Gaon Road under Marol Village, and then turn left near Savla General Store in the direction of Marol Maroshi Road.
PM Narendra Modi would launch the CSMT-Solapur Vande Bharat Express first after entering the city, shortly after the second semi-high-speed train connecting the financial capital to Sainagar Shirdi.
The Mumbai-Solapur Vande Bharat Express will cut the existing journey time by over an hour, taking 6 hours and 30 minutes to travel the 455 kilometres between the two cities.