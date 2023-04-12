PM Modi Flags Off Ajmer-Delhi Vande Bharat Express; Check Route, Timings, Fare, And Schedule
The Vande Bharat Express train connecting Ajmer and Delhi will boost tourism at many tourist spots in Rajasthan.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off Rajasthan's first and the country's 15th Vande Bharat Express Train on Wednesday, April 12.
The Indian Railways introduced the Vande Bharat Express, the country's first domestic semi-high-speed train, four years ago.
"I am fortunate to have flagged off the sixth Vande Bharat Express in the last two months," he said at the inauguration ceremony.
The latest Vande Bharat Express, which will travel between Delhi, Jaipur, and Ajmer, will arrive at its destination an hour sooner than the fastest train that travels on the same route at present. The Vande Bharat Express will also become the first semi-high-speed passenger train operating in areas with high-rise overhead electric lines.
Starting Thursday, April 13, this Vande Bharat Express will operate on a regular basis.
Let's look at the route, schedule, timings, and ticket costs of the Ajmer-Delhi Vande Bharat Express.
Ajmer-Delhi Vande Bharat Express: Route, Timings, Fare, And Schedule
Train Number:
20977 (towards Delhi)
20978 (towards Ajmer)
Will run between: Ajmer Junction and Delhi Cantonment
Schedule and Timings: Train number 20977 departs from Ajmer at 6:20 AM and arrives at Delhi Cantonment at 11:35 AM. During the return journey, train number 20978 leaves Delhi Cantonment at 6:40 PM and arrives in Ajmer at 11:55 PM. The train will run on six days, except for Wednesday.
Route: According to the Vande Bharat Express's timetable, it will travel between Delhi Cantonment and Ajmer in 5 hours and 15 minutes, beating the Shatabdi Express’ runtime of about 6 hours and 15 minutes by an hour. The train will cover a distance of 429 kilometres and will halt at Delhi Cantonment, Gurgaon, Alwar, Jaipur, and Ajmer Junction. Further, this semi-high-speed train would run on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.
Fare details: The fare for train number 20977 will be Rs 1,085 for a chair car, including Rs 142 for catering fees, and Rs 2,075 for an executive class, which would include Rs 175 as catering fees.
The Vande Bharat Express train number 20978 will cost Rs 1,250, which includes Rs 308 for catering costs, and Rs 2,270 for seats in the executive class, which includes Rs 369 for catering costs.
Ajmer-Delhi Vande Bharat Express
The train would enhance accessibility to popular tourist locations in Rajasthan, such as Pushkar and the Ajmer Sharif Dargah, among other locations, that draw large numbers of visitors all-year-long. Also, the region's socioeconomic development will benefit from the improved connection.
Rail travellers will enjoy a speedier, more comfortable, and more convenient travel experience thanks to the newly developed Vande Bharat Express trains' cutting-edge user amenities.