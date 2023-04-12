PM Modi Flags Off Ajmer-Delhi Vande Bharat Express; Check Route, Timings, Fare, And Schedule

Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off Rajasthan's first and the country's 15th Vande Bharat Express Train on Wednesday, April 12.

The Indian Railways introduced the Vande Bharat Express, the country's first domestic semi-high-speed train, four years ago.

"I am fortunate to have flagged off the sixth Vande Bharat Express in the last two months," he said at the inauguration ceremony.

The latest Vande Bharat Express, which will travel between Delhi, Jaipur, and Ajmer, will arrive at its destination an hour sooner than the fastest train that travels on the same route at present. The Vande Bharat Express will also become the first semi-high-speed passenger train operating in areas with high-rise overhead electric lines.

Starting Thursday, April 13, this Vande Bharat Express will operate on a regular basis.

Let's look at the route, schedule, timings, and ticket costs of the Ajmer-Delhi Vande Bharat Express.