Petrol Diesel Price Today, November 28, 2022 - Check Latest Fuel Rates In Your City

The fuel prices in most Indian cities have remained steady over the last four months. OMCs, or oil marketing companies, like Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) update the daily petrol and diesel prices every morning at 6:00 am based on the international benchmark prices and the foreign exchange rates.

Here are the petrol and diesel prices in major Indian cities today i.e. November 28, as updated at 8:00 am.