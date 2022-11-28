Petrol Diesel Price Today, November 28, 2022 - Check Latest Fuel Rates In Your City
Before you head to refuel your vehicle, check the petrol and diesel prices in your city today i.e. November 28, 2022.
The fuel prices in most Indian cities have remained steady over the last four months. OMCs, or oil marketing companies, like Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) update the daily petrol and diesel prices every morning at 6:00 am based on the international benchmark prices and the foreign exchange rates.
Here are the petrol and diesel prices in major Indian cities today i.e. November 28, as updated at 8:00 am.
Petrol Price Today (November 28, 2022) In Major Metro Cities
Petrol price in New Delhi – Today, the petrol price in New Delhi remains at ₹96.72 per litre.
Petrol price in Mumbai - The petrol price in Mumbai today stands at ₹106.31 per litre.
Petrol price in Bangalore – Today, the price of petrol in Bangalore is ₹101.94 per litre.
Petrol price in Chennai – The price of petrol in Chennai stands at 102.63 per litre today.
Petrol price in Hyderabad – Today, the petrol price in Hyderabad remains at ₹109.66 per litre.
Petrol price in Kolkata – The price of petrol in Kolkata is ₹106.03 per litre today.
Petrol Price Today (November 28, 2022) In Other Indian Cities
Take a look at the petrol prices in some other Indian cities as on November 28, 2022:
Diesel Price Today (November 28, 2022) In Major Metro Cities
Diesel price in New Delhi – The diesel price in New Delhi is ₹89.62 per litre.
Diesel price in Mumbai - Today, the diesel price in Mumbai remains at ₹94.27 per litre.
Diesel price in Bangalore – The diesel price in Bangalore today is ₹87.89 per litre.
Diesel price in Chennai – Today, the price of diesel in Chennai stands at ₹94.24 per litre.
Diesel price in Hyderabad – The price of diesel in Hyderabad is ₹97.82 per litre today.
Diesel price in Kolkata – Today, the price of diesel in Kolkata is ₹92.76 per litre.
Diesel Price Today (November 28, 2022) In Other Indian Cities
Check the diesel prices in some other Indian cities as on November 28, 2022:
Disclaimer: The above petrol and diesel prices have been recorded at the time of writing from NDTV Tools (a website that tracks prices of petrol and diesel in India). These prices are liable to change and you are suggested to check the current rate before buying. BQ Prime does not endorse any of the commodities mentioned above. Buy at your own discretion.