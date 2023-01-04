Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023: PM Modi To Interact With Students On January 27
PM Modi will interact with students, teachers, and parents during the annual Pariksha Pe Charcha on 27 January 2023
Recently, the date for Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023 was made public by the Ministry of Education. The special initiative by PM Modi will happen this year on January 27, according to the Ministry of Education. The Pariksha Pe Charcha program registration period for this year ended on December 30.
In the tweet from the MoE, it is said, '#ParikshaPeCharcha2023 Date Announced! The wait is over! #PPC2023 is going to be held on 27th January 2023 at Talkatora Indoor Stadium, New Delhi. Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi will interact with students, parents, and teachers. Stay Tuned! #ExamWarriors.'
According to the Ministry of Education, the Pariksha Pe Charcha will take place in New Delhi's Talkatora Indoor Stadium.
What Are The Themes For Students For Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023?
The themes for students for Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023 are:
a) My life, my health
b) My startup dream
c) Our culture is our pride
d) Know your freedom fighters
e) Toys and games for learning in schools
f) My book my inspiration
g) Save environment for future generations
h) STEM education/ education without boundaries
What Is Pariksha Pe Charcha All About?
Pariksha Pe Charcha is a component of the bigger initiative, which is being spearheaded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and aims to reduce stress among children. It is a movement that the PM is leading to unite students, parents, educators, and the community in order to create an atmosphere where each child's distinctive individuality is celebrated, nurtured, and allowed to express itself freely. According to PM Modi, online education focuses on knowledge acquisition, whereas offline education enables us to retain and put that knowledge to use.
The competition is open to students in grades 9 through 12. Teachers and parents were also given the opportunity to take part in the same.
PPC Kits and a certificate of gratitude from the director of NCERT will be given to around 2050 kids, teachers, and parents who were chosen through competitions on MyGov. Additionally, NCERT may include a few of the shortlisted questions in the program. The participants who posed those queries might be given the chance to speak with the media.