Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023: PM Modi To Interact With Students On January 27

Pariksha Pe Charcha is a component of the bigger initiative, which is being spearheaded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and aims to reduce stress among children. It is a movement that the PM is leading to unite students, parents, educators, and the community in order to create an atmosphere where each child's distinctive individuality is celebrated, nurtured, and allowed to express itself freely. According to PM Modi, online education focuses on knowledge acquisition, whereas offline education enables us to retain and put that knowledge to use.

The competition is open to students in grades 9 through 12. Teachers and parents were also given the opportunity to take part in the same.

PPC Kits and a certificate of gratitude from the director of NCERT will be given to around 2050 kids, teachers, and parents who were chosen through competitions on MyGov. Additionally, NCERT may include a few of the shortlisted questions in the program. The participants who posed those queries might be given the chance to speak with the media.