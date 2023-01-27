Padma Awards 2023: Full List Of Awardees

The Padma Awards are one of the highest civilian honours in India. The awards are presented by the President of India during ceremonial events held at the Rashtrapati Bhawan every year.

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs announced the Padma Award winners on Wednesday in honour of Republic Day 2023. These awards are typically classified into three types – the Padma Vibhushan, for extraordinary and distinguished service, the Padma Bhushan, for distinguished service of high order, and the Padma Shri, for exceptionally distinguished service in any field. This year, 6 Padma Vibhushans, 9 Padma Bhushans, and 91 Padma Shris have been awarded.

The awardees come from a wide range of fields, including engineering, arts, business and industry, social work, and medicine, among others. The President has approved 106 recipients of the Padma awards for 2023, including three duos and seven posthumous recipients. They are as follows: