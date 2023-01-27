Padma Awards 2023: Full List Of Awardees
106 people were awarded the Padma Awards 2023. Read on to know the full list of awardees.
The Padma Awards are one of the highest civilian honours in India. The awards are presented by the President of India during ceremonial events held at the Rashtrapati Bhawan every year.
The Union Ministry of Home Affairs announced the Padma Award winners on Wednesday in honour of Republic Day 2023. These awards are typically classified into three types – the Padma Vibhushan, for extraordinary and distinguished service, the Padma Bhushan, for distinguished service of high order, and the Padma Shri, for exceptionally distinguished service in any field. This year, 6 Padma Vibhushans, 9 Padma Bhushans, and 91 Padma Shris have been awarded.
The awardees come from a wide range of fields, including engineering, arts, business and industry, social work, and medicine, among others. The President has approved 106 recipients of the Padma awards for 2023, including three duos and seven posthumous recipients. They are as follows:
Padma Vibhushan Awardees 2023
Second only to the Bharat Ratna in importance, the Padma Vibhushan is the second-highest civilian honour bestowed by the Republic of India. Padma Vibhushan's previous name was "Pahela Varg" (Class I).
This year the Padma Vibhushan awards were given to a number of people, including the late Shri Mulayam Singh Yadav and Ustaad Zakir Hussain. Zakir Hussain is a well-known Indian classical tabla player and percussionist, whereas Mulayam Singh Yadav served for three years as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh and as the Minister of Defence in the Union Government. Following is the list of Padma Vibhushan Awardees 2023:
Padma Bhushan Awardees 2023
Padma Bhushan is the third-highest civilian honour in the Republic of India coming after the Bharat Ratna and the Padma Vibhushan. Padma Bhushan's earlier name was "Dusra Varg" (Class II).
This year, the Padma Bhushan award was given to a total of nine people, among whom Shri Sudha Murthy is primarily recognised for her charitable endeavours. She is a renowned English, Kannada, and Marathi author who also teaches engineering in India. Deepak Dhar, an emeritus professor of physics at the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research in Pune, was also awarded the Padma Bhushan. The list below includes the names of the Padma Bhushan Awardees in 2023:
Padma Sri Awardees 2023
Padma Shri is the fourth-highest civilian honour in the Republic of India coming after the Bharat Ratna, the Padma Vibhushan, and the Padma Bhushan. It was implemented on January 2, 1954.
Ratan Chandra Kar, a former government physician from the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, received the Padma Shri award this year. During the 1999 measles epidemic, he saved the Jarawa tribes from extinction. Another notable figure is the Indian biologist Modadugu Vijay Gupta. He was awarded the World Food Prize in 2005 for developing and sharing low-cost techniques for raising freshwater fish using the tilapia species among rural impoverished people. Below is a list of the 2023 recipients of the Padma Shri award: