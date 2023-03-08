Nithin Kamath Gets Praised By Bill Gates For His Climate Action Initiative, Calls Him An Inspiration
Zerodha's Nithin Kamath & Nikhil Kamath recently had an opportunity to catch up with Bill Gates during the latter's visit to India
Zerodha CEO and co-founder Nithin Kamath, along with his brother Nikhil Kamath met philanthropist and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates over breakfast on March 5, 2023. While not much was known about their meeting initially, looks like the three of them had some thoughtprovoking discussions.
Gates took to Twitter and wrote an appreciation post for the Kamath brothers that read, “The efforts by @Nithin0dha (Nithin Kamath) and @nikhilkamathcio (Nikhil Kamath) in addressing #climatechange & supporting entrepreneurs are incredible. I’m inspired by the young leaders like them who are championing philanthropy in India.”
Nithin Kamath also took to Twitter to respond to the praise. He shared a long note describing their journey towards supporting environment conservation with Rainmatter Foundation. Kamath also thanked Gates for meeting them and said he was an ‘inspiration’.
In the tweet, Nithin Kamath wrote, “Thanks for the acknowledgment @BillGates. All our giving forward initiatives are mostly thanks to the team at @RainmatterOrg."
Kamath also wrote that they are still in the process of building up Zerodha, where Kailash Nadh is building tech, he is managing the overall business, and Nikhil Kamath is managing investments. While carrying out their responsibilities at Zerodha, they are also devoting some time to Rainmatter.
He added “We are incredibly lucky to be in a position to be able to give forward or invest for future. We were lucky to be at the right place and at the right time with the right products & initiatives when the markets grew quickly in the last few years. This made it possible for us to think about the future and start supporting and partnering with organizations that are tackling pressing issues. This was along with the entrepreneurs we were already backing through @Rainmatterin.”
During his recent visit to India, Bill Gates met RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Indian entrepreneurs, NGOs and content creators to discuss the work done by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation in the country.