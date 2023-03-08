Nithin Kamath Gets Praised By Bill Gates For His Climate Action Initiative, Calls Him An Inspiration

Zerodha CEO and co-founder Nithin Kamath, along with his brother Nikhil Kamath met philanthropist and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates over breakfast on March 5, 2023. While not much was known about their meeting initially, looks like the three of them had some thoughtprovoking discussions.

Gates took to Twitter and wrote an appreciation post for the Kamath brothers that read, “The efforts by @Nithin0dha (Nithin Kamath) and @nikhilkamathcio (Nikhil Kamath) in addressing #climatechange & supporting entrepreneurs are incredible. I’m inspired by the young leaders like them who are championing philanthropy in India.”

Nithin Kamath also took to Twitter to respond to the praise. He shared a long note describing their journey towards supporting environment conservation with Rainmatter Foundation. Kamath also thanked Gates for meeting them and said he was an ‘inspiration’.