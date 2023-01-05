NEET PG 2023: Registration To Begin Soon, Know How To Apply Online
Registration for NEET PG 2023 is beginning soon! Read on to know the procedure to apply online for the same.
Registration NEET PG 2023 has been announced by the National Board of Examinations (NBE). The most recent announcement states that starting January 5, the NEET PG 2023 application form will be accessible on the internet (3 PM onwards). The NEET PG application form for 2023 can also be filled out by candidates until January 25. (11:55 PM).
Registration, application form completion, document uploading, and payment of the registration fee are all required steps in the NEET PG 2023 application procedure.
In this article, we will see how to apply online for NEET PG for 2023.
NEET PG Registration 2023: How To Apply Online?
Candidates must be completely familiar with the NEET PG 2023 application form filling process in order to complete the registration process. Therefore, use the instructions below to easily fill out the NEET PG 2023 application form to register.
Visit the official website
Select NEET PG from the menu
The login page will then appear
Enter the candidate ID and password or click the link marked as New Registration (which will be received by the candidate after registration)
Select the Click here button after selecting the New Registration box
A fresh page will then load after that
After reading the produced instructions, press the Proceed button
Complete the registration form by entering your full name, father's and mother's names, DOB, category, nationality, etc.
Click the Save and Proceed button after that
The candidate's registered email address and mobile number will receive their candidate ID and password
Candidates must now fill out personal, contact, internship, and medical registration information
The candidate can go to the payment page by clicking Confirm after that
Complete the city select field and complete the payment
Choose the appropriate online payment option for the fee
In addition to clicking the Pay button, click the Confirm button
Upload the image in .jpeg format, together with the signature and thumb impression, all of which should be between 10 and 50 kilobytes in size
Take a printout of the application form as a final step.
Application Fee For NEET PG
Applicants must submit an application fee of Rs. 3750 for general/OBC candidates and Rs. 2750 for candidates in the SC, ST, and PWD categories. The specified application fee can only be paid by debit card, credit card, or net banking.
Students can enroll in MD, MS, and MDS courses by taking the national-level NEET PG exam. The best part is that candidates can gain admission to any medical schools or colleges in India through the NEET PG 2023 entrance exam. Additionally, the only requirement for enrollment in MD/MS programs is the exam.