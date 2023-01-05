NEET PG 2023: Registration To Begin Soon, Know How To Apply Online

Registration NEET PG 2023 has been announced by the National Board of Examinations (NBE). The most recent announcement states that starting January 5, the NEET PG 2023 application form will be accessible on the internet (3 PM onwards). The NEET PG application form for 2023 can also be filled out by candidates until January 25. (11:55 PM).

Registration, application form completion, document uploading, and payment of the registration fee are all required steps in the NEET PG 2023 application procedure.

In this article, we will see how to apply online for NEET PG for 2023.