NEET PG 2023 Postponement: Why Do Petitioners Want NEET postponed?
Medical aspirants have urged the NEET PG 2023 exam date to be postponed. Read on to know the recent updates.
As is well known, NEET PG is the national entrance exam for postgraduate medical programmes in India. This test was scheduled to take place on March 5th, 2023. Nonetheless, applicants for the entrance exam have pleaded for a postponement of the exam dates.
This plea was already heard earlier by the bench of the Supreme Court on 24 February. Today, as on February 27, the Supreme Court of India will again resume the hearing of requests to postpone the NEET PG 2023 entrance exam. The applicants claimed that there wasn't enough time to prepare for the test, which led to the request.
NEET PG 2023 To Be Postponed?
On Friday, a justice panel consisting of S R Bhat and Dipankar Datta was reported stating that they would not be issuing any orders and requested that Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Aishwarya Bhati, who was representing the NBE, present a resolution to the petitioners' problem.
Today, the bench will hear the appeal and make a decision regarding the possibility of delaying the medical entrance exam. NBE, who oversees NEET PG, stated in the most recent hearing that 2.09 lakhs people have applied for the exam and that if it is postponed, a date to conduct the exam in the coming days may not be available.
Gopal Sankaranarayanan, a senior attorney representing the petitioners, told the bench that because doctors spend 12 hours a day doing their internships, they have no time to study for the exam. Moreover, according to the petitioners, the problem they presented has an impact on almost 45,000 candidates.
Meanwhile, the applicants and FAIMA (Federation of All India Medical Association) delegates continue to urge for a postponement of NEET PG 2023 till April, or May The candidates asserted that, in addition to having less study time, if the NEET PG is held on March 5, counselling cannot begin until August 11, which is typically the deadline for internship applications. This would create a big gap between the entrance exam and the counselling process, resulting in the candidates losing a lot of time.