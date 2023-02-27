NEET PG 2023 Postponement: Why Do Petitioners Want NEET postponed?

As is well known, NEET PG is the national entrance exam for postgraduate medical programmes in India. This test was scheduled to take place on March 5th, 2023. Nonetheless, applicants for the entrance exam have pleaded for a postponement of the exam dates.

This plea was already heard earlier by the bench of the Supreme Court on 24 February. Today, as on February 27, the Supreme Court of India will again resume the hearing of requests to postpone the NEET PG 2023 entrance exam. The applicants claimed that there wasn't enough time to prepare for the test, which led to the request.