NEET 2023 Exam Dates Released On neet.nta.nic.in, Exam To Begin On May 7

To register for NEET UG 2023, applicants must go through five steps. They include, registration, NEET 2023 application form completion, image upload, application fee payment, and application form printout. In addition to that a correction window for NEET 2023 will also be provided where applicants can edit or modify the information on their application forms. This correction window will only be open once the registration process is complete. Applicants must also note that the rectification window will only be open for a limited amount of time. Hence, candidates must stay informed in order to not miss out on the same.

Aspirants can enroll in the best public medical schools through NEET 2023. The Chemistry, Physics, and Biology courses covered in the NEET UG 2023 are from Class 11 and 12 syllabus. The NEET UG 2023 test is anticipated to be conducted on MCQ-based questions that must be finished in 3 hours, according to the exam pattern from the previous year. Students must attempt 180 of the 200 questions for a total of 720 overall points. There will be 200 total questions. To the testing location on NEET 2023 exam day, candidates must bring their admit card. Plus, medical candidates must also adhere to the NEET 2023 dress code on exam day.

Following the conclusion of the exam, the NTA will post the NEET 2023 answer key on the official website. The answers to the questions that were asked during the exam will be included in the answer key. Applicants will also have the opportunity to object to the official NEET answer key 2023 by paying a cost of Rs. 200 per question.