NEET 2023 Exam Dates Released On neet.nta.nic.in, Exam To Begin On May 7
Exam dates for NEET UG 2023 are released. Read on to find out the exam date and other details about the test.
Dates for the 2023 National Eligibility Completion Entrance Test is out!
The NTA has announced May 7, 2023, as the date for the NEET exam. The informational pamphlet will also soon be available on NTA's official website, neet.nta.nic.in. Along with the deadlines for the application form, the correction window, the admit card, and the results, the official bulletin will also include the date of the 2023 NEET exam.
As per NTA Examination Calendar for Academic Year 2023-24, the JEE Main 2023 session 1 exam will be conducted on Jan 24, 25, 27, 28, 29, 30 and 31. The second session exam of JEE Main 2023 will be held on Apr 06, 08, 10, 11 and 12. ICAR AIEEA 2023 is scheduled to be held on Apr 26, 27, 28, and 29 and the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2023 will be conducted from May 21 to 31.
About NEET Exam 2023
The NEET UG 2023 exam will be administered using paper and pen. The exam will be given in 13 languages, including English, Hindi, and Urdu as well as regional languages. Exam results are anticipated by June 30 and are scheduled for May 7. The examination for undergraduate admissions to the medical, dental, nursing, and Ayush programs is anticipated to draw more than 18 lakh applicants.
Additionally, students appearing for the exam are given the choice to opt for examination centers based on their preference. However, students would need to apply for the exam center in that particular state if they wanted to take the exam in the regional language. Students who choose Marathi, for instance, must enroll in the Maharashtra exam center.
To register for NEET UG 2023, applicants must go through five steps. They include, registration, NEET 2023 application form completion, image upload, application fee payment, and application form printout. In addition to that a correction window for NEET 2023 will also be provided where applicants can edit or modify the information on their application forms. This correction window will only be open once the registration process is complete. Applicants must also note that the rectification window will only be open for a limited amount of time. Hence, candidates must stay informed in order to not miss out on the same.
Aspirants can enroll in the best public medical schools through NEET 2023. The Chemistry, Physics, and Biology courses covered in the NEET UG 2023 are from Class 11 and 12 syllabus. The NEET UG 2023 test is anticipated to be conducted on MCQ-based questions that must be finished in 3 hours, according to the exam pattern from the previous year. Students must attempt 180 of the 200 questions for a total of 720 overall points. There will be 200 total questions. To the testing location on NEET 2023 exam day, candidates must bring their admit card. Plus, medical candidates must also adhere to the NEET 2023 dress code on exam day.
Following the conclusion of the exam, the NTA will post the NEET 2023 answer key on the official website. The answers to the questions that were asked during the exam will be included in the answer key. Applicants will also have the opportunity to object to the official NEET answer key 2023 by paying a cost of Rs. 200 per question.
The NEET exam ranks among the largest ever held in India. It is a national-level medical entrance examination for enrollment in MBBS, dentistry, AYUSH, and nursing programs provided by different participating colleges.