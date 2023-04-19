MP Train Accident: Two Goods Train Collide At Shahdol In Madhya Pradesh

Two goods trains collided at Singhpur Railway Station in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday. As per ANI, the pilots of both the trains have been injuredf and few railway workers are feared trapped. The incident occurred when a train on the platform was hit by another coming from Anuppur. This collision caused a fire in the engine of the stationary train. All trains on the Bilaspur-Katni route have been affected.

ANI Tweeted a video of the impact of the accident