MP Train Accident: Two Goods Train Collide At Shahdol In Madhya Pradesh
Efforts were on to restore the rail traffic and relief operation was underway. Further details awaited.
Two goods trains collided at Singhpur Railway Station in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday. As per ANI, the pilots of both the trains have been injuredf and few railway workers are feared trapped. The incident occurred when a train on the platform was hit by another coming from Anuppur. This collision caused a fire in the engine of the stationary train. All trains on the Bilaspur-Katni route have been affected.
ANI Tweeted a video of the impact of the accident
Rescue workers immediately raced to the scene and provided medical attention to those affected by the crash before transporting them to nearby hospitals for further treatment.
This tragedy highlights the importance of ensuring safe railway operations throughout India so that such accidents can be prevented from occurring again in future.