Mopa Airport: All You Need To Know About Goa's International Airport

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated the first phase of the new Mopa International Airport in North Goa. This is Goa’s second international airport after the Dabolim Airport, which is located near the Goan village of Dabolim. The new Goa airport is named Manohar Parrikar International Airport in honour of the late Goan Chief Minister who passed away in March 2019.

Sharing the news of the inauguration in a tweet, Modi said “The Manohar International Airport in Goa will boost Goa’s economy and provide a great experience for tourists. It is also a tribute to Manohar Parrikar Ji’s efforts for Goa’s progress.”