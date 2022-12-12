Mopa Airport: All You Need To Know About Goa's International Airport
Planning a trip to North Goa? Check everything you need to know about the new Mopa International Airport in Goa
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated the first phase of the new Mopa International Airport in North Goa. This is Goa’s second international airport after the Dabolim Airport, which is located near the Goan village of Dabolim. The new Goa airport is named Manohar Parrikar International Airport in honour of the late Goan Chief Minister who passed away in March 2019.
Sharing the news of the inauguration in a tweet, Modi said “The Manohar International Airport in Goa will boost Goa’s economy and provide a great experience for tourists. It is also a tribute to Manohar Parrikar Ji’s efforts for Goa’s progress.”
The Mopa Airport is being constructed by the GMR Group at a cost of ₹2,870 Crore. Initially, the airport will have a capacity of 44 Lakh passengers per year. This number will increase to 1 Crore after the entire facility is constructed. The new Goa airport will also offer cargo transportation infrastructure, which is not present at the Dabolim Airport.
Flights Details
As per officials, commercial operations at the Mopa Airport will start on January 5, 2023. Airlines like IndiGo and GoFirst have announced the details of their flight operations from the new Goa airport. IndiGo will operate 12 flights every day and 168 new flights weekly, connecting 8 cities across the country to the all-new Mopa Airport. GoFirst said that they would begin operating 42 new flights weekly from the Mopa Airport.
Sustainable Infrastructure
The Mopa Airport was constructed with the aim of building a sustainable infrastructure. The new Goa airport includes a solar power plant, LED lights on the runway, green buildings, rainwater collection, and a sewage treatment facility with recycling capabilities.
The Mopa Airport has also incorporated some top-end technology features, including 5G compatible IT infrastructure, robomatic hollow precast walls, StabilRoad, and 3-D monolithic precast buildings.
Boost To Goan Economy
Prime Minister Narendra Modi had laid the foundation of the new Goa airport’s cornerstone in November 2016. The Mopa Airport will help boost the local economy and significantly help tourists reach the popular destinations in North Goa.
In a series of tweets, GMR Goa International Airport listed down various features of the new Goa airport.