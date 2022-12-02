Mokshada Ekadashi 2022: Date, Time, Significance And Rules Of Fasting For Mokshada Or Guruvayur Ekadashi
Learn all about the Mokshada Ekadashi and Guruvayur Ekadashi to be celebrated on December 3, 2022.
Ekadashi refers to the 11th tithi or lunar day that falls in both the two lunar phases that occur in a Vedic calendar month. These two phases are called Krishna Paksha and Shukla Paksha.
Amongst Hindus, every Ekadashi has its importance. However, certain special Ekadashis hold more importance than others. One such Ekadashi is the Mokshada Ekadashi or the Guruvayur Ekadashi. Let’s take a look at the date, time and fasting details of Mokshada Ekadashi and Guruvayur Ekadashi.
Significance Of Mokshada Ekadashi/Guruvayur Ekadashi
According to ancient Hindu religious texts, Mokshada Ekadashi is the Ekadashi which brings salvation to the ancestors. On this day, people fasts to bring salvation to their ancestors. It is also considered that lord Vishnu fulfils the wishes of the devotees observing a fast on this day.
Meanwhile, Guruvayur Ekadashi, also known as Vaishnava Mokshada Ekadashi or Bhagwat Ekadashi is simply celebrated to worship lord Vishnu. On this day, people fast and pray to lord Vishnu to fulfil their wishes. Guruvayur Ekadashi holds the most significance at the Guruvayur Temple in Kerala, where the doors of the temple are never shut during the Guruvayur Ekadashi period.
Guruvayur Ekadashi/Mokshada Ekadashi Date, Time And Fasting Mahurat
Both, Guruvayur Ekadashi and Mokshada Ekadashi fall in the Shukla Paksha phase of the Margashirsha month in the Indian Vedic calendar. On this day, devotees observe a fast and dedicate their time to worshipping lord Vishnu. Here are the details on when exactly the Ekadashi tithi falls this year:
Ekadashi Tithi begins at 05:39 am on December 3, 2022.
Ekadashi Tithi ends at 05:34 am on December 4, 2022.
Parana Time for people observing Mokshada Ekadashi Vrat is on December 4, 2022, between 01:25 pm to 03:44 pm.
Dwadashi Tithi begins at 5:34 am on December 04, 2022.
Dwadashi Tithi ends at 5:58 am on December 05, 2022.
Parana Time for Vaishnavas or people observing Guruvayur Ekadashi Vrat is on December 5, 2022, between 06:30 am to 08:49 am.
The main difference between the fasting rules of the Mokshada Ekadashi and Guruvayur Ekadashi is the Parana Time. While Moksha Ekadashi fathers can end their fast after the Ekadashi Tithi ends, ideally, the Guruvayur Ekadashi fasters end their fast after the end of the Dwadashi Tithi.
How To Observe Fast On Mokshada Ekadashi/Guruvayur Ekadashi
Usually, devotees who observe a fast on Ekadashi tithi begin their fasting on the morning of Ekadashi and end it the next morning after the Ekadashi tithi ends. The same rule applies to Mokshada Ekadashi as well. However, people who fast for Guruvayur Ekadashi usually fast till the Dwadashi Tithi ends.
Devotees can choose to fast without water, by only consuming water, or by consuming fruits and milk. However, the main thing to avoid during either of the Ekadashi fasts is the consumption of grains, especially rice.
During the Ekadashi fast, devotees are suggested to indulge wholeheartedly in the worship of lord Vishnu. This could include chanting his name, reciting songs or simply listening to some of his mantras.
Ekadashi Vrat can only be broken after performing puja during Parana Time. Now, devotees observing the Mokshada Ekadashi fast can end their fast at the Parana Time on December 4. However, devotees fasting for Guruvayur Ekadashi or Vaishnava Mokshada Ekadashi should be ending their fast at the Parana Time on December 5.