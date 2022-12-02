Mokshada Ekadashi 2022: Date, Time, Significance And Rules Of Fasting For Mokshada Or Guruvayur Ekadashi

Ekadashi refers to the 11th tithi or lunar day that falls in both the two lunar phases that occur in a Vedic calendar month. These two phases are called Krishna Paksha and Shukla Paksha.

Amongst Hindus, every Ekadashi has its importance. However, certain special Ekadashis hold more importance than others. One such Ekadashi is the Mokshada Ekadashi or the Guruvayur Ekadashi. Let’s take a look at the date, time and fasting details of Mokshada Ekadashi and Guruvayur Ekadashi.