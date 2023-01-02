Long Weekends In 2023: Full List Of Long Weekends To Plan Your Holidays
In the year 2023, many holidays and festivals are falling around the weekend. Check out the full list of long weekends in 2023
2023 is here! There’s plenty to be happy about the new year, especially if one looks at the number of long weekends in store. Weekends spell a different kind of charm. For some it could be about running errands while for others it could mean catching up with old friends or planning a short trip with their loved ones. Whatever the reason maybe, weekends are awaited with bated breath especially if they come with extra day offs.
Long weekends are rare but enjoyable. For those who keep looking forward to these minor pleasures that renew our thoughts, an extra day off is like a treat. These long weekends in 2023 are hopefully going to give you some breathers. In the following section, we will provide you with a comprehensive list of long weekends in 2023.
Full List Of Long Weekends In 2023
January
Thursday, 26 January – Republic Day
You may take an off on Friday, 27 January to enjoy a long, four-day holiday till Sunday 29 January.
March
Wednesday, 8 March – Holi
You may opt for leaves on Thursday, 9 March and Friday, 10 March to make the most of the five-day holiday till Sunday, 12 March.
April
Tuesday, 4 April – Mahavir Jayanti
Friday, 7 April – Good Friday
You may request leave on Wednesday, April 5, and Thursday, April 6, so that you can enjoy a trip during these six-day holidays.
May
Friday, 5 May – Buddha Purnima
With Friday being a holiday, you may take a short trip or enjoy leisure time with your loved ones till Sunday, 7 May.
June
Thursday, 29 June – Bakri Eid
Request for a leave on Friday, 30 June so that you may enjoy a four-day long holiday till Sunday, 2 July.
August
Tuesday, 15 August – Independence Day
Wednesday, 30 August – Raksha Bandhan
In August, there may be two long weekends. You may opt for a leave on Monday, August 28, and enjoy a five-day holiday from work. Another could be on Monday, August 14, where you can again utilise your five-day leave to go for a short vacation.
September
Thursday, 7 September – Janmashtami (Restricted Holiday)
Tuesday, 19 September – Ganesh Chaturthi
Again, in the month of September, you may enjoy two long weekends. By availing a leave on Monday, 8 September you may go for a backpacking trip for four long days till Sunday, 10 September. You can also take a short trip or prepare for Ganesh Chaturthi festival by taking a leave on Monday, 18 September.
October
Monday, 2 October – Gandhi Jayanti
Tuesday, 24 October – Dussehra
If you can, take the day off on Monday, October 23, in honour of Maha Navami. There will be some space left over for long weekends.
November
Monday, 13 November – Govardhan Puja (Restricted Holiday)
Monday, 27 November – Guru Nanak Jayanti
Make the most of this opportunity to celebrate Diwali with your family and close friends since it falls on Sunday, November 12. You can enjoy another long weekend from Saturday, 25 November till Monday, 27 November and plan for a getaway to a lovely destination.
December
Monday, 25 December – Christmas
Christmas occurs on a Monday this year, leading to three straight bank holidays. Monday is Christmas, then the second Saturday and Sunday. For a long weekend, you can also take a leave on Friday, 22 December.
Knowing the dates of the holidays will help you make the most of the long weekends in 2023, when everyone will be delighted to be back after a lengthy break in the final week of 2022.