Long Weekends In 2023: Full List Of Long Weekends To Plan Your Holidays

January

Thursday, 26 January – Republic Day

You may take an off on Friday, 27 January to enjoy a long, four-day holiday till Sunday 29 January.

March

Wednesday, 8 March – Holi

You may opt for leaves on Thursday, 9 March and Friday, 10 March to make the most of the five-day holiday till Sunday, 12 March.

April

Tuesday, 4 April – Mahavir Jayanti

Friday, 7 April – Good Friday

You may request leave on Wednesday, April 5, and Thursday, April 6, so that you can enjoy a trip during these six-day holidays.

May

Friday, 5 May – Buddha Purnima

With Friday being a holiday, you may take a short trip or enjoy leisure time with your loved ones till Sunday, 7 May.

June

Thursday, 29 June – Bakri Eid

Request for a leave on Friday, 30 June so that you may enjoy a four-day long holiday till Sunday, 2 July.

August

Tuesday, 15 August – Independence Day

Wednesday, 30 August – Raksha Bandhan

In August, there may be two long weekends. You may opt for a leave on Monday, August 28, and enjoy a five-day holiday from work. Another could be on Monday, August 14, where you can again utilise your five-day leave to go for a short vacation.

September

Thursday, 7 September – Janmashtami (Restricted Holiday)

Tuesday, 19 September – Ganesh Chaturthi

Again, in the month of September, you may enjoy two long weekends. By availing a leave on Monday, 8 September you may go for a backpacking trip for four long days till Sunday, 10 September. You can also take a short trip or prepare for Ganesh Chaturthi festival by taking a leave on Monday, 18 September.

October

Monday, 2 October – Gandhi Jayanti

Tuesday, 24 October – Dussehra

If you can, take the day off on Monday, October 23, in honour of Maha Navami. There will be some space left over for long weekends.

November

Monday, 13 November – Govardhan Puja (Restricted Holiday)

Monday, 27 November – Guru Nanak Jayanti

Make the most of this opportunity to celebrate Diwali with your family and close friends since it falls on Sunday, November 12. You can enjoy another long weekend from Saturday, 25 November till Monday, 27 November and plan for a getaway to a lovely destination.

December

Monday, 25 December – Christmas

Christmas occurs on a Monday this year, leading to three straight bank holidays. Monday is Christmas, then the second Saturday and Sunday. For a long weekend, you can also take a leave on Friday, 22 December.