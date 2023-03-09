List Of Countries Offering e-Visa To Indian Citizens
From Armenia to Zambia, here are the 36 countries that offer e-visas to Indian nationals.
Travelling to different countries is a dream come true for many. While some may travel for work, others may travel for leisure. In either of these scenarios, apart from your passport, another essential document for international travellers is a visa.
Obtaining a visa can often become a daunting task. However, now with the introduction of the e-Visa, the process has become much simpler. In this article, let’s take a look at 36 countries that offer an e-Visa to Indian nationals.
What Is An e-Visa?
An Electronic Visa, also known as an e-Visa is a type of visa that can be obtained online via the official government website of the destination country or through an authorised visa service provider. The traditional visa process requires you to submit a paper application form, supporting documents, and a copy of your passport to the embassy or consulate of the destination country.
However, with the e-Visa facility, you can now fill in the application form, submit all the required documents online and even pay your e-Visa fee online using digital payment methods. Once your application is approved, you can then get an electronic version of your visa sent to your email address. This document can be printed and presented at the border control upon arrival in your destination country.
Countries Offering e-Visa To Indians
E-Visas are becoming increasingly popular among international travellers across the globe. This is because the e-Visa facility makes it a quick, easy, and convenient way to obtain a travel visa without having to visit the embassy or consulate in person. However, not all countries offer e-Visas to every country out there.
Currently, India offers e-Visas to 165 countries across the world. However, Indian nationals can get e-Visas from 36 countries. Here’s a list of all the 36 countries that offer the e-Visa facility to Indian passport holders:
Armenia
Azerbaijan
Bahrain
Barbados
Benin
Cambodia
Colombia
Cote D'Ivoire
Djibouti
Ethiopia
Georgia
Guinea
Kazakhstan
Kenya
Kyrgyzstan Republic
Lesotho
Malaysia
Moldova
Myanmar
New Zealand
Papua New Guinea
Russian Federation (Specific areas of Far Eastern Federal District, Kaliningrad, Leningrad regions and St. Petersburg regions of the Russian Federation)
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and Grenadines
Singapore
South Korea
Sri Lanka
Suriname
Taiwan
Tajikistan
Tanzania
Thailand
Uganda
Uzbekistan
Vietnam
Zambia
While all these countries offer e-Visa facilities to Indian passport holders, the procedure to obtain an e-Visa, the wait time for your application to be processed and approved, the e-Visa fees to be paid, and several other factors vary from country to country.
While some offer a stay of upto 14 days, some offer 21 days or even 30 days, depending on the destination country’s policies. Some of these countries also offer a visa-on-arrival facility to Indian passport holders.
Hence, it is always advised to thoroughly go through the official website of the country you are planning to visit to get a clearer picture of your e-visa process.
E-Visa Requirements For Indian Nationals
For obtaining an e-Visa, you’ll be asked to submit a bunch of documents on the destination country’s online portal. However, this list of documents might differ depending on the country you choose to travel to. Moreover, after the COVID-19 pandemic, many countries have started to ask for a negative RT-PCR test or vaccination certificate. While several countries have let go of the norm, some might still ask you to carry it.
However, generally speaking, there are some documents and information you’ll be required to submit irrespective of your destination country. Here are some requirements to obtain an e-visa for Indian nationals:
Eligibility - You can apply for an e-Visa only if your Indian passport is eligible for an e-Visa in that specific country. Some countries might have additional eligibility criteria as well, check those on the website.
Valid Passport - Make sure you have a passport with a validity of at least 6 months from the date of arrival in the foreign country.
Digital Photograph - Have a digital passport-style photograph in hand that meets the destination country’s specific requirements, if any.
Personal & Travel Information - Keep your personal and travel information ready before you start applying for your e-Visa.
Online Application - Fill in the online e-Visa application form with accurate details.
Supporting Documents - Submit all the necessary personal and travel documents such as a passport copy, proof of travel arrangements, proof of accommodation, a return ticket, etc.
Digital Payment - Keep a credit/debit card handy to make your e-Visa fee payment online.
Some countries may require additional information or documents such as proof of sufficient funds, proof of employment or student status, a letter of invitation from a host in the country, etc. Hence, it is always suggested to Indian nationals to check the website of the embassy or consulate of the destination country for more information on e-visa requirements and application procedures.
