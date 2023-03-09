List Of Countries Offering e-Visa To Indian Citizens

Travelling to different countries is a dream come true for many. While some may travel for work, others may travel for leisure. In either of these scenarios, apart from your passport, another essential document for international travellers is a visa.

Obtaining a visa can often become a daunting task. However, now with the introduction of the e-Visa, the process has become much simpler. In this article, let’s take a look at 36 countries that offer an e-Visa to Indian nationals.