List of 13 Trains Running Late Today Due To Fog - Indian Railways

Several states in northern India faced intense cold conditions on January 18, 2023, with some areas of Rajasthan, Jammu and Kashmir, Delhi, Punjab, and Haryana recording minimum temperatures below freezing point.

Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam recorded a minimum temperature of minus 11.7 degree Celsius. Sikar, Churu and Karauli in Rajasthan also recorded their minimum temperatures below freezing point.

The meteorological department has said that the weather in Jammu and Kashmir will remain mainly dry till January 18. They also mentioned that there will be a further decrease in the temperature at night.

The capital city of New Delhi recorded its 8th day of a cold wave on January 18. According to data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) website, this is the coldest in the month of January in at least 12 years. The IMD has also forecast snow and rain in Kashmir on January 19.