List of 13 Trains Running Late Today Due To Fog - Indian Railways
Check the list of trains running late in northern India today, January 19, 2023.
As per the latest list released by the Indian Railways, a total of 13 trains will be running late today, January 19, 2023, due to foggy conditions. This comes as the cold wave has hit various states across the country.
List Of Trains Running Late Today
"13 trains running late in the Northern Railway region due to fog" the Indian Railways said. Here is the list of trains running late today:
Several states in northern India faced intense cold conditions on January 18, 2023, with some areas of Rajasthan, Jammu and Kashmir, Delhi, Punjab, and Haryana recording minimum temperatures below freezing point.
Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam recorded a minimum temperature of minus 11.7 degree Celsius. Sikar, Churu and Karauli in Rajasthan also recorded their minimum temperatures below freezing point.
The meteorological department has said that the weather in Jammu and Kashmir will remain mainly dry till January 18. They also mentioned that there will be a further decrease in the temperature at night.
The capital city of New Delhi recorded its 8th day of a cold wave on January 18. According to data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) website, this is the coldest in the month of January in at least 12 years. The IMD has also forecast snow and rain in Kashmir on January 19.