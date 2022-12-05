KVS Direct Recruitment 2022: Registrations For 6,990 Posts To Begin Today
Registrations for KVS direct recruitment for 6990 posts are to begin today. Read on for more details.
A week after the for various posts was made public, KVS is now prepared to start the direct registration process for 6,990 teaching and non-teaching positions today, December 5. On kvsangathan.nic.in, candidates who are interested and qualified can submit their application forms. The last date to fill and submit the forms is December 26, 2022.
Listed below are details of the vacancies announced by KVS:
PGT – 1409 posts
TGT – 3176 posts
Principal – 239 posts
Vice principal – 203 posts
Primary teacher – 303 posts
Assistant commissioner – 52 posts
Librarian – 355 posts
Assistant section officer – 156 posts
Finance officer – 6 posts
Hindi translator – 11 posts
Assistant engineer – 2 posts
Junior secretariat assistant - 702 posts
Senior secretariat assistant – 322 posts
Stenographer grade II – 54 posts
KVS Direct Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria
Each position has a unique set of requirements. If candidates want to apply for the above-mentioned positions, they must read the official notification for information. And depending on the position, there will be rounds of selection that include a written exam, a class demo, an interview, and a skill test. The candidate’s performance in these rounds will be taken into account while preparing the final decision.
Moreover, a different application fee is charged for each position. Candidates who fall under the SC, ST, PH, and ex-serviceman categories are not needed to pay anything.
The KVS currently centralises direct teacher recruitment. An all-India advertisement for direct hiring for various KVS positions is often published in the Employment News (Weekly) when the number of openings has been determined. This is followed by brief advertisements in other national and local newspapers. And the select panel for KVS recruitment is created in accordance with DoPT.