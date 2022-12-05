KVS Direct Recruitment 2022: Registrations For 6,990 Posts To Begin Today

Each position has a unique set of requirements. If candidates want to apply for the above-mentioned positions, they must read the official notification for information. And depending on the position, there will be rounds of selection that include a written exam, a class demo, an interview, and a skill test. The candidate’s performance in these rounds will be taken into account while preparing the final decision.

Moreover, a different application fee is charged for each position. Candidates who fall under the SC, ST, PH, and ex-serviceman categories are not needed to pay anything.