Kochi Water Metro, India's First Water Metro In Kerala: All You Need To Know

As per officials, the water metro is a unique urban mass transit system with the experience and ease of travel of a conventional metro system.

The Kochi Water Metro project is funded by the Government of Kerala and the German funding agency KfW.

The overall cost of this water metro project, manufactured by Cochin Shipyard Limited, is ₹1,136.83 crore.

The Kochi Water Metro Project will start with eight electric hybrid boats. The overall project comprises 78 electric boats on 38 terminals.

The Kochi Water Metro boats will operate on Lithium Titanite Spinel batteries and are said to be eco-friendly and electrically propelled.

Once complete, the Kochi Water Metro will connect 10 islands in and around the port city.

In the first phase of the project, water metro services will begin from the High Court-Vypin terminals and Vyttila-Kakkanad terminals.

According to Kerala’s Chief Minister, commuters can reach Vypin Terminal from High Court Terminal in less than 20 minutes and can reach Kakkanad within 25 minutes from Vyttila via the Kochi Water Metro.

The minimum ticket fare for a boat journey on the Kochi Water Metro is ₹20. Weekly and monthly passes will also be available for regular passengers. Commuters can use their ‘Kochi1’ card to travel on Kochi Metro Rail and Kochi Water Metro. They can also book the tickets digitally through the Kochi 1 App.