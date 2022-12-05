Kannada Hanuman Jayanti 2022: Date, Time, Muhurat And Significance
Do you know the time and date of Kannada Hanuman Jayanti in 2022? Read on to find out the significance of this auspicious occasion
Every year Hanuman Jayanti is observed on the Shukla Paksha Trayodashi which falls in the Hindu month of Margashirsha. This day, also known as Hanuman Vratham, is celebrated on the thirteenth day of the waxing moon in the Margashirsha month in Karnataka, Telangana, and other areas of Andhra Pradesh. According to Hindu mythology, Draupadi, the wife of the Pandavas, is thought to have performed this Vrata, which is devoted to Lord Hanuman.
Kannada Hanuman Jayanti 2022: Time, Date & Muhurat
This year, Kannada Hanuman Jayanti will be observed on December 5. The Trayodashi Tithi, according to Drik Panchang, will start at 05:57 AM on December 5 and end at 06:47 AM on December 6, 2022.
Significance Of Kannada Hanuman Jayanti
Lord Hanuman was a devoted follower of Lord Rama, one of the most illustrious characters in the Ramayana. He is Mata Anjana and Kesari's son. He is also identified as the wind god, Vayu Deva's son. Hanuman Jayanti is celebrated in North India during the Chaitra month, while it is marked in Tamil Nadu during the Margashirsha month according to the Hindu calendar. A few of the numerous names for Lord Hanuman are Bajrangbali, Sankat Mochan, Anjaneya, Maruti, Anjanisut, Pavanasuta, and Rudra. Moreover, according to Hindu mythology, Hanuman Ji is said to relieve all of his followers' suffering and problems.
Devotees are advised to get up early, take a bath, and dress well on the auspicious festival of Hanuman Jayanti. Disciples might perform puja, observe a full-day fast, and give Lord Hanuman vermilion (sindoor). Many people also offer the diety marigold flowers and red clothing in addition to doing puja. It is additionally accompanied by chanting of the Hanuman Chalisa all throughout the ritual, and then concluding with Hanuman Aarti.