Kannada Hanuman Jayanti 2022: Date, Time, Muhurat And Significance

Lord Hanuman was a devoted follower of Lord Rama, one of the most illustrious characters in the Ramayana. He is Mata Anjana and Kesari's son. He is also identified as the wind god, Vayu Deva's son. Hanuman Jayanti is celebrated in North India during the Chaitra month, while it is marked in Tamil Nadu during the Margashirsha month according to the Hindu calendar. A few of the numerous names for Lord Hanuman are Bajrangbali, Sankat Mochan, Anjaneya, Maruti, Anjanisut, Pavanasuta, and Rudra. Moreover, according to Hindu mythology, Hanuman Ji is said to relieve all of his followers' suffering and problems.

Devotees are advised to get up early, take a bath, and dress well on the auspicious festival of Hanuman Jayanti. Disciples might perform puja, observe a full-day fast, and give Lord Hanuman vermilion (sindoor). Many people also offer the diety marigold flowers and red clothing in addition to doing puja. It is additionally accompanied by chanting of the Hanuman Chalisa all throughout the ritual, and then concluding with Hanuman Aarti.