Kalashtami December 2022: Date, Time, Significance, Puja Rituals, Mantra
Read on to know details about Kalashtami December 2022 time, significance, pooja rituals and Kaal Bhairav temples in India
Kalashtami fast is observed by devotees of Lord Bhairav and is worshipped in many temples across India. This fast is observed on the Ashtami tithi of the Krishna Paksha of each month. On this day, devotees of Lord Kaal Bhairav keep fast throughout the day and worship them on all days of Kalashtami throughout the year. Kalabhairav Jayanti is also known as Bhairav Ashtami.
Kalashtami December 2022: Date and Time
According to Drik Panchang, Kalashtami begins on December 16 at 1.39 am and ends on December 17 at 3.02 am.
Kalashtami December 2022: Significance
Kaal Bhairav is considered the fearsome manifestation of Lord Shiva and is associated with annihilation. Devotees observe fast on Kalashtami to get rid of their anger, greed and lust. It is also believed that Kaal Bhairav is easily pleased with simple offerings. Kaal Bhairava is seated on a dog and hence devotees feed stray dogs as a mark of respect. Though there is a 12 Kalashtamis in a year, the one falling in the month called Margashirsha is considered the most important.
Kalashtami December 2022: Pooja Rituals
Devotees must have a bath in the Brahma muhurta and wear fresh clothes and then only commence rituals.
Devotees must prepare a thali that has bel patra, black til, flowers and offer it to the shivalinga.
In Kaal Bhairav temple, devotees must light a lamp of mustard oil and offer coconut, Imarti, Leaves, Orange sindoor and sweet.
Devotees must chant Bhairavnath Mantra for 108 times. Then, one must recite Kalabhairava Ashtakam. It is said that reciting Kalabhairava Ashtakam will help devotees get rid of hardships
Devotees must prepare special prasad "Meetha Roti" and offer it to other devotees and black stray dog.
Devotees are expected to keep a strict fast on this day and keep away from materialistic things.
Aarti
Shri Bhairavji Ki Aarti
Mantra
Kalabhairava Ashtakam
Chalisa
Bhairav Chalisa
Stuti
Bhairav Baba Stuti
Famous Kaal Bhairav Temples in India
There are many Kaal Bhairav temples in India. Kaal Bhairav temples can also be found in and around Shaktipeeths, Jyotirlinga temples and the guardian deity of Mahamaya temples. Here are five popular Kaal Bhairav temples in India
Kaal Bhairav Temple, Ujjain
Kaal Bhairav Mandir, Varanasi
Kalabhairaveshwara Temple, Karnataka
Kalabhairavar Temple, Tamil Nadu
Shri Kala Bhairava Nath Swami Temple, Adegaon