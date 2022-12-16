Kalashtami December 2022: Date, Time, Significance, Puja Rituals, Mantra

Devotees must have a bath in the Brahma muhurta and wear fresh clothes and then only commence rituals.

Devotees must prepare a thali that has bel patra, black til, flowers and offer it to the shivalinga.

In Kaal Bhairav temple, devotees must light a lamp of mustard oil and offer coconut, Imarti, Leaves, Orange sindoor and sweet.

Devotees must chant Bhairavnath Mantra for 108 times. Then, one must recite Kalabhairava Ashtakam. It is said that reciting Kalabhairava Ashtakam will help devotees get rid of hardships

Devotees must prepare special prasad "Meetha Roti" and offer it to other devotees and black stray dog.

Devotees are expected to keep a strict fast on this day and keep away from materialistic things.

Aarti

Shri Bhairavji Ki Aarti

Mantra

Kalabhairava Ashtakam

Chalisa

Bhairav Chalisa

Stuti

Bhairav Baba Stuti