JNUEE 2022: Provisional Answer Key Released; Challenges Can Be Made Till Dec 20

The tentative answers for the Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Exam (JNUEE) 2022 for PhD admissions were made available by the National Testing Agency (NTA) today along with the question paper and recorded answers. Candidates can review their answers and the answer key at the official website at jnuexams.nta.ac.in.

Students who pay a fee of Rs 200 per question may protest to the answer key. A non-refundable fee will be charged. The deadline to submit challenges is December 20 at 11:50 p.m.

Fees for raising objections can only be paid online and payments made in any other way will not be accepted. The panel of topic specialists will confirm any challenges put forth by the candidates. If confirmed to be accurate, the answer key will be updated. The revised final answer key will be used to prepare the outcome. No more correspondence will be received regarding the experts' finalised answer key.