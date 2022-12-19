JNUEE 2022: Provisional Answer Key Released; Challenges Can Be Made Till Dec 20
The answer key for the Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examination has been made available by the National Testing Agency.
The tentative answers for the Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Exam (JNUEE) 2022 for PhD admissions were made available by the National Testing Agency (NTA) today along with the question paper and recorded answers. Candidates can review their answers and the answer key at the official website at jnuexams.nta.ac.in.
Students who pay a fee of Rs 200 per question may protest to the answer key. A non-refundable fee will be charged. The deadline to submit challenges is December 20 at 11:50 p.m.
Fees for raising objections can only be paid online and payments made in any other way will not be accepted. The panel of topic specialists will confirm any challenges put forth by the candidates. If confirmed to be accurate, the answer key will be updated. The revised final answer key will be used to prepare the outcome. No more correspondence will be received regarding the experts' finalised answer key.
How Can You Check Your Provisional Answer Key?
In this section, we will tell you check your provisional answer key in detail:
Step 1: Go to the official website at jnuexams.nta.ac.in
Step 2: On the homepage, you need to select the JNUEE answer key’s link
Step 3: Type in your login information, including your application details and security pin
Step 4: Check your answer key
Step 5: Review your answers and determine your rough outcome.
JNUEE 2022 is an annual entrance examination for universities. Candidates who wish to enroll in one of JNU's 14 Schools' undergraduate (UG), M. Phil, postgraduate (PG), Ph.D., or integrated programs must take the examination.
Various JNUEE 2022 eligibility requirements have been established based on the courses and programs. Candidates must confirm that they meet all requirements for entrance examination eligibility before submitting their application.
Both Indian and foreign nationals may apply for the exam; the minimum age to appear is 17. Candidates may consult the official website for more information on the academic requirements criterion.