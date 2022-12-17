JEE Main 2023: Steps To Register

Step 1: Firstly, you will have to visit the JEE Main website at jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: To register for JEE Main 2023, follow the link

Step 3: To finish the registration, enter the necessary information

Step 4: The login information will be emailed to the registered email address and mobile number after registration

Step 5: To finish the application form, enter the application number and password

Step 6: Enter your academic and personal information as necessary

Step 7: Next, upload the necessary documents in accordance with the requirements

Step 8: Online is the only way to pay the JEE Main application cost

Step 9: Download the filled-out JEE Mains application form 2023 for later use after reviewing and submitting it.