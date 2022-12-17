JEE Main 2023: Steps To Register
Candidates can go to the JEE Mains official website to complete JEE 2023 registration. Continue reading to find how to register
JEE Main 2023 application materials are now available online thanks to NTA. The NTA JEE registration process can be completed by candidates by visiting jeemain.nta.nic.in. Initial registration, application form completion, uploading of supporting documents, payment of the application fee, and submission of the application form are all required steps in the JEE Mains registration process in 2023.
Check out the below-mentioned steps for completing the JEE Mains 2023 application form.
Steps To Register For JEE Main 2023
Step 1: Firstly, you will have to visit the JEE Main website at jeemain.nta.nic.in
Step 2: To register for JEE Main 2023, follow the link
Step 3: To finish the registration, enter the necessary information
Step 4: The login information will be emailed to the registered email address and mobile number after registration
Step 5: To finish the application form, enter the application number and password
Step 6: Enter your academic and personal information as necessary
Step 7: Next, upload the necessary documents in accordance with the requirements
Step 8: Online is the only way to pay the JEE Main application cost
Step 9: Download the filled-out JEE Mains application form 2023 for later use after reviewing and submitting it.
JEE Main 2023 Exam Pattern
Candidates must be familiar with the JEE Main 2023 exam format beforehand. Exam pattern information for JEE Main 2023 will help applicants understand the format of the test, the number of sections, the types of questions, and other factors.
According to reports, the first session of JEE Main 2023 will take place in January, while the second session will take place in April of the following year. Additionally, according to the regulations, candidates' positions will be determined by the marks they received in either of the two sessions. Candidates may select to attend either one or both sessions. For JEE Main 2023, a plus two (Class 12) pass certificate in Physics and Math is the minimal requirement.