JEE Main 2023 Session 1 Admit Card To Drop Soon; Download Online
JEE Main 2023 admit cards will soon be available on JEE’s official website. Read on to know how to download the admit card online.
The JEE Main 2023 session one admit cards will be made available by the National Testing Agency (NTA) in January. Furthermore, the admit cards for session two will be made available in April. All applicants who have been accepted must download their JEE Main 2023 admit card from the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in. The link to get the admission card will soon be available on the official website.
Therefore, candidates planning to sit for the JEE Mains exam in 2023 should read the whole article for information on how to download the admit card online.
Steps To Download JEE Main Admit Card 2023 Online
Step 1: First go to jeemain.nta.nic.in., which is the official site of JEE Main
Step 2: Then select the link for NTA JEE Main Admit Card 2023 on the homepage
Step 3: Enter your login information such as date of birth and application number, then click submit
Step 4: Your admission card will be visible on the screen
Step 5: Examine the admit card thoroughly and save/download the page
Step 6: Keep a physical copy of it in case you need it again
JEE Main 2023: Exam Centres
The official brochure from NTA will include a list of JEE Main exam locations for 2023. Further, the authorities will also announce the states and towns where the Joint Entrance Examination Mains will be held.
The JEE Main exam will be conducted in about 500 cities both in India and abroad in 2023. When completing the JEE Main 2023 application form, candidates must select the exam centres of their choice. In the candidates' hall tickets, the authorities will include all of the information about the JEE Main 2023 exam centres.
JEE Main 2023: Other Details
English, Hindi, Bengali, Assamese, Odiya, Gujarati, Malayalam, Kannada, Marathi, Punjabi, Telugu, Tamil, and Urdu are the 13 languages that will be used to administer the JEE Main exam.
Moreover, only those applicants who passed the Class 12 or equivalent test in 2021, 2022, or who are taking it this year are qualified to participate in JEE (Main) - 2023.
JEE Main 2023: Answer Key
On the official website, NTA will publish the JEE Main 2023 solution key. Through their application number and date of birth, candidates can get the JEE Main answer key 2023. The official JEE Main 2023 answer key will be released initially by the authorities. Up until a certain deadline, candidates may contest the provisional answer keys.
A challenge fee of Rs. 200 per question for the JEE Main answer key 2023 will be reimbursed if the objection is judged to be valid. After taking into account all of the objections received, NTA will publish the definitive JEE Main answer key 2023.