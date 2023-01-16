JEE Main 2023 Session 1 Admit Card To Drop Soon; Download Online

The JEE Main 2023 session one admit cards will be made available by the National Testing Agency (NTA) in January. Furthermore, the admit cards for session two will be made available in April. All applicants who have been accepted must download their JEE Main 2023 admit card from the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in. The link to get the admission card will soon be available on the official website.

Therefore, candidates planning to sit for the JEE Mains exam in 2023 should read the whole article for information on how to download the admit card online.